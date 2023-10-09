Exxon Shale Boss Arrested On Sexual Assault Allegations

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.74 +2.95 +3.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.50 +2.92 +3.45%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.69 +2.57 +2.98%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.424 +0.086 +2.58%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.261 +0.069 +3.13%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.29 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.261 +0.069 +3.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 84.01 -1.54 -1.80%
Graph down Murban 3 days 86.14 -1.69 -1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 83.80 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph down Basra Light 678 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 88.44 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Girassol 3 days 88.68 -0.32 -0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 131 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 61.89 +0.48 +0.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 84.94 +0.48 +0.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 83.19 +0.48 +0.58%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 78.69 +0.48 +0.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 75.29 +0.48 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 75.29 +0.48 +0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 77.89 +0.48 +0.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 84.54 +0.48 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 75.79 +0.48 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 72.54 -1.91 -2.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 77.89 -1.91 -2.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.75 -2.00 -2.48%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.26 -1.41 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

Copper Markets Set For Shortages In The Long Term

Budget Airlines Defy Travel Slowdown Concerns

Budget Airlines Defy Travel Slowdown Concerns

Despite industry-wide concerns of a…

U.S. Shale Is Reluctant To Drill Despite Rising Oil Prices

U.S. Shale Is Reluctant To Drill Despite Rising Oil Prices

Despite rising international oil prices,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Shale Boss Arrested On Sexual Assault Allegations

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 09, 2023, 3:23 AM CDT

A senior vice president of Exxon and the head of the company's shale operations, David Scott, has been arrested on allegations of sexual harassment.

"We are aware of the allegations and cannot comment on a personal matter; however, we can say that this individual will not continue work responsibilities as the investigation proceeds," Exxon spokeswoman Emily Mir, as quoted by Reuters.

The Financial Times, meanwhile, reported that Scott, who has been with Exxon for close to 30 years, faced charges of second-degree felony assault.

“All ExxonMobil employees, officers and directors are accountable for observing the highest standards of integrity and code of conduct in support of the company’s business and otherwise,” Exxon said in a statement, quoted by the FT, which also noted that “this individual will not continue work responsibilities”.

The news breaks days after reports said Exxon was in takeover talks with shale major Pioneer Natural Resources. This would be the biggest deal for Exxon since the merger with Mobil back in the 1990s and would make the supermajor the dominant producer in the Permian.

Pioneer, according to the reports, has a market cap of about $50 billion. Exxon, for its part, has a market cap of $436 billion and a lot of cash to spend on industry consolidation after the record-breaking 2022. The takeover of Pioneer, if it goes through, would add some 700,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily to Exxon’s shale total in the Permian—the operations that Scott was in charge of, among others.

Consolidation has become the preferred method of growth for the large players in the U.S. shale patch. The last two years saw a string of large deals, including Occidental’s acquisition of Anadarko for some $38 billion. Pioneer also grew through acquisitions, buying Parsley Energy for over $7 billion in 2020 and DoublePoint Energy for over 6 billion in 2021.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Suspected Leak Shuts Down Baltic Natural Gas Pipeline

Next Post

Copper Markets Set For Shortages In The Long Term

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com