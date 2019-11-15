Brazil Adds To Supply Glut With Major Deepwater Field

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 4 hours 57.72 +0.95 +1.67%
Brent Crude 3 hours 63.30 +1.02 +1.64%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.688 +0.041 +1.55%
Mars US 4 hours 58.57 +1.15 +2.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.00 +0.52 +0.83%
Urals 20 hours 59.25 -0.90 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.02 -0.36 -0.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.02 -0.36 -0.59%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.61 +0.76 +1.21%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.00 -0.03 -0.06%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.688 +0.041 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 61.90 -0.70 -1.12%
Murban 20 hours 63.93 -0.83 -1.28%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 55.15 +0.63 +1.16%
Basra Light 20 hours 66.88 +0.89 +1.35%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 64.09 +0.48 +0.75%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.61 +0.76 +1.21%
Bonny Light 20 hours 63.61 +0.76 +1.21%
Girassol 20 hours 64.75 +0.54 +0.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.00 +0.52 +0.83%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 40.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 40.27 -0.35 -0.86%
Canadian Condensate 87 days 50.77 -0.35 -0.68%
Premium Synthetic 77 days 57.17 -0.35 -0.61%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 49.07 -0.35 -0.71%
Peace Sour 3 hours 46.52 -0.35 -0.75%
Peace Sour 3 hours 46.52 -0.35 -0.75%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 50.02 -0.35 -0.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 54.77 -0.35 -0.63%
Central Alberta 3 hours 47.02 -0.35 -0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.02 -0.36 -0.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 54.25 +1.00 +1.88%
Giddings 20 hours 48.00 +1.00 +2.13%
ANS West Coast 64 days 64.48 +0.29 +0.45%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 51.67 +0.95 +1.87%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.62 +0.95 +1.74%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.62 +0.95 +1.74%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 54.25 +1.00 +1.88%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 -0.25 -0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.35 -0.35 -0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 9 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 33 mins Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 3 hours Pioneer's Sheffield in Doghouse. Oil upset his bragging about Shale hurt prices. Now on campaign to lower expectations, prop up price.
  • 6 hours ''Err ... but Trump ...?'' *sniff
  • 2 hours China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 1 hour What are the odds of 4 U.S. politicians all having children working for Ukraine Gas Companies?
  • 6 mins Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 17 hours Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"
  • 2 hours Forget out-of-date 'dirty oil' smear, Alberta moving to be world's cleanest oil industry
  • 2 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 9 hours Passerby doused with flammable liquid and set on fire by peaceful protesters
  • 1 day Haaretz article series _ Saudi Arabia: A Kingdom in Turmoil | Part 1 - Oil Empire

Breaking News:

Russia Plans To Boost Crude Oil Exports

The Cure For Low Gas Prices Is Low Gas Prices

The Cure For Low Gas Prices Is Low Gas Prices

Soaring debt and very low…

Trade Deal Might Not Spark Major Oil Rally

Trade Deal Might Not Spark Major Oil Rally

Physical oil traders don’t seem…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazil Adds To Supply Glut With Major Deepwater Field

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 15, 2019, 4:30 PM CST Offshore rig

International oil majors and Brazil’s state oil firm Petrobras have just announced first oil from a deepwater field in Brazil’s pre-salt Santos basin, which will add 150,000 barrels of oil per day to the production of the second-biggest contributor to non-OPEC oil supply growth.  

France’s Total said on Friday that the Iara license in the Santos basin began production at a floating production, storage, and offloading unit (FPSO), with capacity of 150,000 bpd of oil and 6 million cubic meters of natural gas daily. A second FPSO, also with 150,000 bpd capacity, is expected to start operations next year.

Total holds 22.5 percent in the field, whose operator is Brazil’s Petrobras, while Shell has a 25-percent stake in Iara.

Both Total and Shell touted the start of production as expanding their already sizable portfolio in the prolific pre-salt areas offshore Brazil.

“First oil from Iara is a new milestone for Total in Brazil. It increases our share of production from the highly prolific pre-salt area, adding to current output from the Total-operated Lapa field, and the extended well tests under way on the Mero field,” said Arnaud Breuillac, President Exploration & Production at Total.

Shell’s Upstream Director, Wael Sawan, said that “It has been a banner year for Shell Brasil,” noting that Shell has also won new acreage.

“Brazil is home to some of the best deep-water opportunities in the world and we look forward to working with Petrobras and other partners to progress additional development plans,” Sawan added.

Related: Real Estate Tycoon Buys Up Oil Assets At Rock Bottom Prices

The start-up of Iara production comes a week after major oil companies snubbed Brazil’s highly-anticipated oil actions, due to the massive upfront payments and complex royalty schemes.  

Still, the majors continue to develop projects in Brazil, and the country is set to be the second-largest single contributor to non-OPEC oil supply growth this year and next, second only to the United States.  

According to OPEC’s latest Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), Brazil’s oil production will grow by 190,000 bpd this year and by 290,000 bpd next year.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Money Managers: This Is The Maximum Value Of The Aramco IPO

Next Post

Russia Plans To Boost Crude Oil Exports

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

 Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com