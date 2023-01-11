Russia Claims “No One” Has Seen Cases Of Price Cap On Its Crude Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.44 +2.32 +3.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.60 +2.50 +3.12%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.94 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.585 -0.054 -1.48%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.427 +0.099 +4.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.71 +0.52 +0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 76.71 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.00 -0.57 -0.73%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 70.37 +0.74 +1.06%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.427 +0.099 +4.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 75.30 -1.12 -1.47%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.41 -0.91 -1.15%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.42 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph down Basra Light 407 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.52 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 79.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.06 +0.32 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.00 -0.57 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 51.79 +1.10 +2.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 53.87 +0.49 +0.92%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 77.27 +0.49 +0.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 75.52 +0.49 +0.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 72.67 +0.49 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 69.37 +0.49 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 69.37 +0.49 +0.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 70.67 +0.49 +0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 79.62 +0.49 +0.62%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 68.97 +0.49 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.71 +0.52 +0.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.75 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 65.50 +0.50 +0.77%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 77.29 +1.12 +1.47%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 67.95 +0.49 +0.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 71.60 +0.49 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 71.60 +0.49 +0.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.75 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 77.28 +0.49 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 13 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 10 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 13 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 43 mins Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 15 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 19 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 19 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 21 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Russia Claims “No One” Has Seen Cases Of Price Cap On Its Crude Oil

The Top 5 Exploration Prospects of 2023

The Top 5 Exploration Prospects of 2023

Buoyed by the likes of…

One Of The World's Largest Oilfields Faces Delays In Development

One Of The World's Largest Oilfields Faces Delays In Development

The West Qurna 2 oilfield…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Claims “No One” Has Seen Cases Of Price Cap On Its Crude Oil

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 11, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

No one has seen yet cases of a price cap on Russian crude oil, and Russia hasn’t yet seen the impact of the price cap mechanism, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.  

The Kremlin is skeptical about attempts to calculate Russia’s losses from the price cap, Peskov said, as carried by Russian news agency TASS.

It’s too early to draw conclusions about the impact of the price cap, and “there is no evidence to support such conclusions,” Putin’s spokesman noted, asked to comment on a Wednesday report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).  

ADVERTISEMENT

The report says that the EU oil ban and the G7-EU price cap are costing Russia $172 million (160 million euros) per day, due to the fall in shipment volumes and prices for Russian oil.

Urals, Russia’s flagship crude grade, was going for $37.80 a barrel at the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk on Friday, half the Brent Crude price on the same day, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing data provided by Argus Media.   

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian oil revenues are expected to drop further in February due to the EU’s ban on refined oil imports, the extension of the price cap to refined oil, and reductions in pipeline oil imports to Poland, CREA said.  

“So far, no one has really come across an oil price cap…so we are skeptical about such [forecast figures],” Peskov said in response to the data released by CREA.

The EU and G7 banned on December 5 maritime transportation services from shipping Russia’s crude oil to third countries if the oil is bought above the price cap of $60 per barrel, and the EU imposed an embargo on seaborne imports of Russian oil into the bloc.

Moscow claims the price cap will not seriously hit its oil production and economy. Russia’s oil production will not fall off a cliff now that the EU-G7 price cap on Russian crude has come into effect, Russia’s First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said last month.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Sweden Looks To Expand Its Nuclear Power Generation Capacity

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump
Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com