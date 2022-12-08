Russia Claims Price Cap Won’t Seriously Hit Its Oil Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.43 +2.42 +3.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.54 +1.37 +1.78%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.10 +0.20 +0.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.834 +0.111 +1.94%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.114 +0.037 +1.77%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.32 -1.83 -2.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 66.16 -4.92 -6.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.114 +0.037 +1.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 73.81 -3.11 -4.04%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.24 -2.85 -3.51%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.00 -1.63 -2.16%
Graph down Basra Light 373 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 77.13 -1.68 -2.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.32 -1.83 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.32 -1.83 -2.31%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.47 -1.75 -2.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 46.51 -1.25 -2.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 50.76 -2.24 -4.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 74.16 -2.24 -2.93%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 72.41 -2.24 -3.00%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 69.56 -2.24 -3.12%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 66.26 -2.24 -3.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 66.26 -2.24 -3.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 67.56 -2.24 -3.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 76.51 -2.24 -2.84%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 65.86 -2.24 -3.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.51 -2.62 -3.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.00 -2.50 -3.40%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 64.75 -2.50 -3.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 81.22 -5.55 -6.40%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.33 -2.68 -3.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 70.73 -2.68 -3.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.73 -2.68 -3.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.00 -2.50 -3.40%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.51 -3.18 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 53 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 22 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 13 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 14 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 17 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Turmoil In Peru As President Castillo Is Impeached And Arrested

Oil Falls As Markets Fear Further Action From U.S. Fed

Oil Falls As Markets Fear Further Action From U.S. Fed

Crude prices fell significantly at…

U.S. Oil Exports Hit Record High

U.S. Oil Exports Hit Record High

Just days before the EU…

OPEC+ Leaves Production Quotas Unchanged

OPEC+ Leaves Production Quotas Unchanged

OPEC+ decided not to alter…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Claims Price Cap Won’t Seriously Hit Its Oil Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 08, 2022, 7:25 AM CST
  • Russia’s First Deputy Energy Minister has said that any fluctuations in the country’s oil production due to the price cap will not be critical.
  • The Energy Minister also said that he did not expect the price cap to have any major consequences for the Russian economy.
  • Russia’s central bank had a different message, reporting that the cap could result in another shock to the Russian economy.
Join Our Community

Russia’s oil production will not fall off a cliff now that the EU-G7 price cap on Russian crude has come into effect, Russia’s First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Thursday.

“Most markets are available for our oil based on adequate market principles, while any fluctuations in oil production that may occur, are not critical and will not exceed those registered in the spring,” Sorokin told reporters in Moscow today, as carried by Russian news agency TASS.

Russian oil output dipped in the spring immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but later stabilized by June. Still, Russia is estimated to have been around 1 million barrels per day (bpd) below its OPEC+ oil production quota since then.

Analysts expect a further decline in Russian output due to various hurdles for its exports now that the $60 a barrel price cap is in place.

Russia’s central bank has said that the price cap could result in another shock to the Russian economy. Commenting on this, Sorokin said, “It should be noted here that the analysis presented in the publication contained a remark saying that the opinion of experts may not coincide with the regulator’s view.”

“Overall, we do not share the opinion that the introduction of a price cap is an event that will lead to major consequences for the Russian economy,” he added.

Earlier this week, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak – who is in charge of Russia’s oil policy and attends the OPEC+ meetings – said that Russia may have to reduce its oil production due to uncertainties, but noted that the “decline will not be very significant.”

As of October, Russia had yet to find markets for an additional 1.1 million bpd of crude and 1 million bpd of diesel, naphtha, and fuel oil which will be banned in Europe by early February, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Oil Market Report in November.

“For crude oil, no significant buying from Russia outside China, India, and Türkiye has appeared despite massive discounts. A further rerouting of trade should help ease pressures but a shortage of tankers is a major concern, especially for ice-class vessels required to load out of Baltic ports during winter,” the agency added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere
U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?

U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?
Gasoline Prices Continue To Plummet In The U.S.

Gasoline Prices Continue To Plummet In The U.S.
China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts

China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com