Russia Blocking UN Report On North Korea Violating Oil Sanctions

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.86 -0.39 -0.56%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.72 -0.30 -0.38%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.918 +0.044 +1.53%
Mars US 18 hours 72.35 +0.84 +1.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.48 -0.27 -0.36%
Urals 1 day 75.31 +0.93 +1.25%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.43 +1.14 +1.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.43 +1.14 +1.53%
Bonny Light 1 day 78.62 +1.36 +1.76%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.62 +0.40 +0.61%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.918 +0.044 +1.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 75.41 +1.43 +1.93%
Murban 1 day 77.54 +1.64 +2.16%
Iran Heavy 1 day 71.95 +1.05 +1.48%
Basra Light 1 day 76.85 +0.23 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 1 day 76.02 +0.95 +1.27%
Bonny Light 1 day 78.62 +1.36 +1.76%
Bonny Light 1 day 78.62 +1.36 +1.76%
Girassol 1 day 77.70 +1.12 +1.46%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.48 -0.27 -0.36%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 44.15 -0.27 -0.61%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 37.75 +0.74 +2.00%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 66.75 +0.74 +1.12%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 70.40 +0.74 +1.06%
Sweet Crude 1 day 52.25 +0.74 +1.44%
Peace Sour 1 day 43.85 +0.74 +1.72%
Peace Sour 1 day 43.85 +0.74 +1.72%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 58.50 +0.74 +1.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 65.00 +1.24 +1.94%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.25 +0.74 +1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.43 +1.14 +1.53%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 66.75 +0.75 +1.14%
Giddings 1 day 60.50 +0.75 +1.26%
ANS West Coast 3 days 75.41 -0.37 -0.49%
West Texas Sour 1 day 64.20 +0.74 +1.17%
Eagle Ford 1 day 68.15 +0.74 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 1 day 68.15 +0.74 +1.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 66.70 +0.74 +1.12%
Kansas Common 3 days 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.02 +0.98 +1.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 12 minutes Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 16 minutes China goes against US natural gas
  • 57 mins As EU Divisions Deepen, Macron Stakes Out Electoral Turf
  • 3 hours When to fill my tanks?
  • 2 hours China and spying: Chief U.S. Spy Catcher Says China Using LinkedIn To Recruit Americans
  • 36 mins India’s Economy Surges 8.2 Per Cent In Best Quarter Since Cash Ban
  • 2 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 2 hours Dyson Gears Up For Electric Car Testing
  • 14 hours California Lawmakers Set Goal for Carbon-Free Energy by 2045
  • 11 hours EU Deeply Disagrees With U.S. On Trade Despite Detente
  • 15 hours Pentagon Could Restart War Drills with South Korea
  • 47 mins A Chinese Tesla Rival Launches $1.3 Billion U.S. IPO
  • 1 hour Venezuelan official says Venezuela crisis staged
  • 56 mins Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 2 hours The idea that electric cars are lowering demand is ridiculous.

Breaking News:

Russia Blocking UN Report On North Korea Violating Oil Sanctions

Is This North America’s Next PetChem Hub?

Is This North America’s Next PetChem Hub?

Alberta’s ambition to become a…

Rising Supply Will Keep Oil Prices Rangebound

Rising Supply Will Keep Oil Prices Rangebound

Oil production is rising around…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia Blocking UN Report On North Korea Violating Oil Sanctions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 31, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Oil tanker

Russia is blocking the release of a report finding that North Korea has been violating UN sanctions on oil product imports, because Moscow disagrees “on certain elements of the report,” Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Thursday, after the UN Security Council met behind closed doors to discuss the report by independent experts.

Although the Russian representative did not specify his country’s reasons for the objections, diplomats told The Associated Press said that Moscow’s main disagreement was the report mentioning Russian ships being involved in illegal ship-to-ship transfers.

In early August, news organizations including the AP and Reuters reported the findings of the confidential report, in which the experts wrote that North Korea “has not stopped its nuclear and missile programs and continued to defy Security Council resolutions through a massive increase in illicit ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products, as well as through transfers of coal at sea during 2018.”

Karen Pierce, Britain’s UN Ambassador and current Security Council president, told the AP on Thursday that the council would hold informal discussions on Friday to see what exactly Russia objects to, hoping to finalize and release the report.

“It’s an interesting question as to whether you should be objecting to an independent report. But, as I say, the council hopes we can resolve this,” the AP quoted Pierce as saying.

While most of the sanction-bypassing oil trade with North Korea is thought to be originating from China, oil sales from Russia to Kim Jong-un’s regime may be much larger than official figures suggest, as shell companies have been set up for illicit oil flows to Pyongyang, The Asan Institute for Policy Studies said in a recent report.

Last week, the U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions on Russia-based shipping companies Primorye Maritime Logistics and Gudzon Shipping, as well as on six vessels and on persons involved in the ship-to-ship transfer of refined petroleum products with North Korea-flagged vessels, an activity expressly prohibited by the UN Security Council (UNSC).

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Is Japan Giving Up On Securing A Sanction Waiver For Iranian Oil?

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

 Oil Trades Flat After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Trades Flat After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

 Alt text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com