Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 12 mins 67.88 +0.11 +0.16%
Brent Crude 1 hour 76.50 -0.77 -1.00%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.776 +0.004 +0.14%
Mars US 1 hour 71.17 -0.75 -1.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.18 -1.14 -1.49%
Urals 18 hours 75.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.34 -0.98 -1.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.34 -0.98 -1.28%
Bonny Light 18 hours 77.50 -1.00 -1.27%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.58 -1.01 -1.52%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.776 +0.004 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 75.11 -0.46 -0.61%
Murban 18 hours 76.09 -1.32 -1.71%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 70.68 -1.23 -1.71%
Basra Light 18 hours 75.52 -0.38 -0.50%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 75.21 -1.25 -1.63%
Bonny Light 18 hours 77.50 -1.00 -1.27%
Bonny Light 18 hours 77.50 -1.00 -1.27%
Girassol 18 hours 76.58 -0.98 -1.26%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.18 -1.14 -1.49%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 41.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.72 -1.15 -2.88%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.47 -1.15 -1.75%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.87 -1.15 -1.64%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.72 -1.15 -2.22%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.32 -1.15 -2.65%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.32 -1.15 -2.65%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.72 -1.15 -1.92%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 63.47 -1.15 -1.78%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.72 -1.15 -2.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.34 -0.98 -1.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 64.25 -1.00 -1.53%
Giddings 18 hours 58.00 -1.00 -1.69%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.62 +0.08 +0.10%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 61.72 -0.95 -1.52%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.67 -0.95 -1.43%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.67 -0.95 -1.43%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 64.22 -0.95 -1.46%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.00 -1.00 -1.67%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.23 -1.15 -1.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 8 minutes UK's Department for Transport Uses Boogeyman Allusions to Sidetrack E10 Adoption
  • 15 minutes Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 17 minutes Tony Blair: A No-Deal Brexit is Possible But Unlikely
  • 5 hours WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 9 hours North Korea's Kim Sets Denuclearization Schedule Line For The First Time
  • 7 hours Exxon to build LNG terminal in China
  • 6 hours Unemployment Claims Fall to 49-Year Low
  • 5 hours Mercedes Unveils Electric Car In Direct German Challenge to Tesla
  • 5 hours Chevron Goes Full Predictive Analytics on its Fields
  • 5 hours oil price
  • 5 hours Saudi Arabia's Superpowered Sunshine Dream
  • 11 hours Tesla Shares to Drop 30% in The Next 6 Months Due to Increased Competition
  • 17 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 19 hours Amazon hits $1 trillion valuation
  • 21 hours Bernie Sanders introduces ‘Stop BEZOS Act’ in the Senate
  • 23 hours Tesla’s Cobalt-Light Batteries Seen Providing Cost Advantage

Breaking News:

Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Platts Survey: OPEC Production Jumps To 10-Month High

Platts Survey: OPEC Production Jumps To 10-Month High

A S&P Global Platts Survey…

Big Oil’s LNG Obsession

Big Oil’s LNG Obsession

Natural gas is quickly becoming…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 06, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT HMS St. Albans

The Royal Navy of the United Kingdom has intercepted an Argentinian survey ship that a Navy commander suggested had been ‘snooping for oil’ on the edge of British territorial waters off the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic, The Telegraph reports.

HMS Clyde, which was patrolling the waters, saw off on Sunday Argentina’s survey ship ARA Puerto Deseado that had switched off her satellite tracker and approached UK territorial waters, the Royal Navy revealed to The Telegraph. The Argentinian ship that had equipment to survey the ocean retreated swiftly after HMS Clyde approached it, in what navy officials and experts called a minor incident near the Falkland Islands that have been a long-standing territorial dispute between the UK and Argentina, who also staged a brief war over the Falklands in 1982.

Commander Tom Sharpe, former captain of frigate HMS St Albans, told The Telegraph that the Argentinian ship had probably been “snooping” for oil.

Earlier this decade, the waters off the Falklands were proved to contain a billion barrels of oil, but exploration plans were stalled by the oil price slump.

Rockhopper Exploration, which found the oil, believes that the North Falkland Basin could have 1.7 billion barrels of oil in place.

Rockhopper and partners are working to reach a final investment decision on the Sea Lion project in the basin toward the end of this year. Gross capital expenditure (capex) for first oil is estimated at US$1.5 billion, with gross annual production planned at 80,000 bpd. Gross project revenue per year at peak production and oil prices at US$65 a barrel is expected at US$1.8 billion.

Rockhopper’s partner in the Sea Lion project, Premier Oil, said in July this year that a pathfinder bank was appointed to assist with the development of the senior financing structure for the project. Premier Oil continues to focus on securing funding for the project ahead of a final investment decision, it said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia’s Huge Natural Gas Pipeline To China Nearly Complete

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw
Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

 India’s Reliance Declares Force Majeure At Major Export Refinery

India’s Reliance Declares Force Majeure At Major Export Refinery

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?

 Alt text

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

 Alt text

Canadian Oil Crisis Continues As Prices Plunge
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com