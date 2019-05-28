Report: India May Resume Iranian Oil Purchases

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.72 +0.09 +0.15%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.21 -0.56 -0.81%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.582 -0.029 -1.11%
Mars US 5 days 63.73 +0.72 +1.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.42 +0.02 +0.03%
Urals 5 days 66.14 -0.64 -0.96%
Louisiana Light 6 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Louisiana Light 6 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Bonny Light 5 days 68.65 +0.05 +0.07%
Mexican Basket 5 days 60.42 +0.61 +1.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.582 -0.029 -1.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.90 +0.16 +0.24%
Murban 2 days 68.18 -0.29 -0.42%
Iran Heavy 5 days 60.57 -0.16 -0.26%
Basra Light 5 days 69.03 +0.88 +1.29%
Saharan Blend 5 days 68.45 +0.32 +0.47%
Bonny Light 5 days 68.65 +0.05 +0.07%
Bonny Light 5 days 68.65 +0.05 +0.07%
Girassol 5 days 68.41 +0.14 +0.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.42 +0.02 +0.03%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.23 +0.54 +1.36%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 41.13 +0.72 +1.78%
Canadian Condensate 95 days 55.38 +0.72 +1.32%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 59.08 +0.72 +1.23%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 51.13 +0.72 +1.43%
Peace Sour 22 hours 48.63 +0.97 +2.04%
Peace Sour 22 hours 48.63 +0.97 +2.04%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 53.63 +0.72 +1.36%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 57.13 +1.42 +2.55%
Central Alberta 22 hours 50.13 +0.72 +1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 67.40 -2.52 -3.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 55.25 +0.75 +1.38%
Giddings 5 days 49.00 +0.75 +1.55%
ANS West Coast 6 days 67.79 -3.37 -4.74%
West Texas Sour 5 days 52.58 +0.72 +1.39%
Eagle Ford 5 days 56.53 +0.72 +1.29%
Eagle Ford 5 days 56.53 +0.72 +1.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 55.25 +0.75 +1.38%
Kansas Common 5 days 49.00 +0.75 +1.55%
Buena Vista 5 days 70.48 +0.92 +1.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 8 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 11 minutes Visualizing How Much Oil Is In An Electric Vehicle (Hint: a heckuva lot)
  • 14 minutes Total nonsense in climate debate
  • 10 mins Where does helium come from?
  • 5 hours No Innocent In The Car Industry? Stuttgart Prosecutors Search Porsche Offices In Payments Probe
  • 5 hours Iran’s Guard Talks Tough, Says It Has No Fear Of War With US
  • 4 hours Apartheid Is Still There: Post-apartheid South Africa Is World’s Most Unequal Country
  • 7 hours Australian Solar Panels
  • 3 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 11 hours Oil & Gas bigger picture: good news. Also, sound advice from Shell.
  • 4 hours Australian Voters Reject 'Climate Change' Politicians
  • 3 hours China Downplays Chances For Trade Talks While U.S. Plays ‘Little Tricks’
  • 3 hours Devastating Sanctions: Iran and Venezuela hurting
  • 6 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 3 hours IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources

Breaking News:

Leaked: This Is What The Tesla Model 3 Will Cost In China

The U.S. Is Losing The Nuclear Race To Russia And China

The U.S. Is Losing The Nuclear Race To Russia And China

While nuclear power plants in…

Oil Market Volatility Surges

Oil Market Volatility Surges

Oil market volatility has seen…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Report: India May Resume Iranian Oil Purchases

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 28, 2019, 10:00 AM CDT Modi Rouhani

After India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the country’s elections, the government will immediately begin negotiations with Iran to pay in rupees for Iranian oil to bypass U.S. sanctions, Indian news outlet ThePrint reported on Tuesday, citing two government sources.

India, Iran’s second largest oil customer after China, was one of the eight countries that were granted six-month waivers to continue buying oil from Iran after the U.S. re-imposed sanctions on the Iranian oil industry in November. The United States, however, pursued a maximum pressure campaign against Iran last month and put an end to all sanction waivers for all Iranian oil buyers.

This put Indian refiners in a position to source the market for alternatives, and many of them, especially private companies, did, because they are wary of possible secondary U.S. sanctions if they continue to buy oil from Iran.

India’s Ambassador to the United States, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, said last week that India had officially ended all oil imports from Iran, but India has said that it would review its decision to stop buying Iranian oil once the elections are over.

After Modi won the elections, the government is now keen to discuss non-dollar payments and steps that would allow it to resume purchasing oil from Iran, according to ThePrint’s sources.

India is keen to resume imports from Iran, although the quantity may be limited, a senior government official told ThePrint, adding that Iran’s Pasargad Bank, which has been authorized to open a branch in India, could be used for the payments.

“Payments can be deposited in the Iranian bank and then Iranian authorities can decide how to utilise the money,” the official told ThePrint.

Talks with Iran were held before the elections, but were stalled until the elections end and results come in. Discussions will resume and this will be one of the top priorities of the Indian government, according to the official.

India and Iran, however, must also find a way to cover insurance for the oil tankers because many international shipping companies steer clear of any involvement with Iranian tanker insurance due to the U.S. sanctions on Iran, one official said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Australian Energy Minister To Forge Ahead With Climate Agenda

Next Post

IEA: Decline In Nuclear Power Is Disastrous For Fight Against Climate Change

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

 Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

 Alt text

New Models Suggest Much Faster Global Warming
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com