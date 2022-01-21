Renewable Energy Could Cool European Tensions With Russia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 84.81 -0.74 -0.86%
Graph down Brent Crude 20 mins 87.89 -0.49 -0.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 3.965 +0.163 +4.29%
Graph up Heating Oil 1 hour 2.682 +0.010 +0.37%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.440 -0.023 -0.91%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.39 -0.55 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.39 -0.55 -0.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 +0.44 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.55 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Mars US 42 mins 83.24 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.440 -0.023 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.24 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph down Murban 2 days 87.95 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.17 +0.47 +0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 53 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.95 +0.48 +0.53%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 +0.44 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 +0.44 +0.49%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.61 +0.21 +0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.55 +0.05 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.49 -0.29 -0.40%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 72.70 -0.25 -0.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 84.55 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 85.95 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 83.15 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 80.15 -0.25 -0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 80.15 -0.25 -0.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 83.45 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 85.55 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 80.15 -0.25 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.39 -0.55 -0.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.50 +1.50 +1.83%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.25 +1.50 +1.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.49 +0.12 +0.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 79.09 -1.76 -2.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 83.04 -1.76 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 83.04 -1.76 -2.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.50 +1.50 +1.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.44 -0.31 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 35 mins Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 3 days Why is oil priced and traded in U.S. dollars?
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 3 days Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency

Breaking News:

Morgan Stanley Jumps On The $100 Oil Bandwagon

U.S. Airline Lobbying Group Says 5G Could Cause “Catastrophic Disruptions”

U.S. Airline Lobbying Group Says 5G Could Cause “Catastrophic Disruptions”

A U.S. airline lobbying group…

What’s Next For The Electric Vehicle Revolution?

What’s Next For The Electric Vehicle Revolution?

The electric vehicle revolution accelerated…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Renewable Energy Could Cool European Tensions With Russia

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 21, 2022, 4:30 PM CST

Germany could consider cooperating with Russia in renewable energy to defuse the tension between Moscow and the West over Ukraine, German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, told Der Spiegel magazine in an interview.

“We should also think about new business areas that can help lead both sides out of this confrontational position,” Habeck told the German magazine in the interview published on Friday and quoted by Reuters.  

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to hold talks on Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over the Ukraine issue.  

On Thursday, Secretary Blinken was in Berlin for meetings with the top German officials, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

“Appreciative of the important opportunity to meet in Berlin with our European Allies about the ongoing Russia-caused crisis with Ukraine. We are all committed to supporting Ukraine and its people in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions,” Secretary Blinken said on Thursday.

German foreign minister Baerbock called on Russia on Thursday to step back from further escalating the tension with Ukraine.

“We urgently demand that Russia takes steps towards deescalation. Any further aggressive behaviour or aggression would result in serious consequences,” Baerbock said.

Related: Nuclear Energy Investments Are Set To Soar

Germany has yet to give the go-ahead to the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. But earlier this week, Berlin indicated that it could refuse to approve the project if Russia invaded Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz indicated on Tuesday that if Russia does attack Ukraine, Germany’s response could include stopping the pipeline, adding that it was “clear that there will be a high price to pay and that everything will have to be discussed should there be a military intervention in Ukraine.”

While Germany says it is prepared to do whatever it takes to keep Russia from invading Ukraine, the U.S. Senate voted this week against levying sanctions on Nord Stream 2, despite some senators’ insistence that Russia is using the pipeline and natural gas flows—or lack thereof—as blackmail.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Crude Exports Boom Amid Recovering Global Demand

Next Post

EU Debates Energy Prices And Net-Zero Goals

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis
API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build
Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale

Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale
Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather

Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather
Mexico To End Oil Exports In 2023

Mexico To End Oil Exports In 2023


Most Commented

Alt text

Activists Demand An Immediate End To Oil Production

 Alt text

Brazil Rushes Ahead With Key Oil Projects As Prices Remain Elevated

 Alt text

High Energy Prices To Persist In Europe Despite Arrival Of U.S. Gas

 Alt text

Chronic Underinvestment Could Push Oil Prices Higher In 2022
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com