Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Could Sink Nord Stream 2

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 85.43 +1.61 +1.92%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.56 +2.08 +2.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 4.283 +0.021 +0.49%
Graph up Heating Oil 51 mins 2.674 +0.040 +1.51%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.432 +0.013 +0.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 84.02 -0.54 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 84.02 -0.54 -0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.37 +0.82 +0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.54 +1.08 +1.26%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 83.83 +1.61 +1.96%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.432 +0.013 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.93 +1.32 +1.58%
Graph up Murban 2 days 86.55 +1.36 +1.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 81.27 +0.51 +0.63%
Graph down Basra Light 50 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 87.87 +0.89 +1.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 87.37 +0.82 +0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.37 +0.82 +0.95%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.92 +0.61 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.54 +1.08 +1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 69.51 +1.67 +2.46%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 70.45 +1.88 +2.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 82.30 +1.18 +1.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 83.70 +1.18 +1.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 80.90 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 77.90 +1.03 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 77.90 +1.03 +1.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 81.20 +1.93 +2.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 83.30 +1.03 +1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 77.90 +1.03 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 84.02 -0.54 -0.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 80.25 +1.75 +2.23%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 74.00 +1.75 +2.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 85.41 -0.64 -0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 77.77 +1.70 +2.23%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 81.72 +1.70 +2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 81.72 +1.70 +2.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 80.25 +1.75 +2.23%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 74.00 +1.75 +2.42%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 87.11 +1.70 +1.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 42 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 1 day Amazing!...see article: "Turkmenistan To Close "Gates Of Hell" Gas Fire" by Irina Slav
  • 12 hours Why is oil priced and traded in U.S. dollars?
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years

Breaking News:

China Sees 2022 As Crucial For Its EV Industry

Russia Withdraws Troops From The Ukrainian Border

Russia Withdraws Troops From The Ukrainian Border

Under the guise of “snap…

Microsoft Says Russian Hackers Are Targeting Global Technology Supply Chains

Microsoft Says Russian Hackers Are Targeting Global Technology Supply Chains

Microsoft says the Russian hacking…

The Afghanistan Debacle Was A Major Wake Up Call For NATO

The Afghanistan Debacle Was A Major Wake Up Call For NATO

When the U.S. withdrew from…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Europe
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Could Sink Nord Stream 2

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 18, 2022, 3:00 PM CST
  • Germany said on Tuesday that it could nix the Nord Stream 2 pipeline should Russia invade Ukraine
  • The move would be as much as Germany's expense at it would be Russia's
Join Our Community

Germany said on Tuesday that it could nix the Nord Stream 2 pipeline should Russia invade Ukraine, Reuters has reported.

Fears that Russia’s troop movement in the area could spark a war have intensified in recent days. But an important bargaining chip remains in the hands of Germany—if it is willing to use it.

That bargaining chip is Nord Stream 2—the controversial natural gas pipeline project that could alleviate a fair chunk of Europe’s energy woes. And Europe is looking pretty desperate in that regard.

Nevertheless, Germany has said that it could halt the project—a move that would be as much at Germany’s expense as it would be Russia’s.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz indicated on Tuesday that if Russia does attack Ukraine, Germany’s response could include stopping the pipeline, adding that it was “clear that there will be a high price to pay and that everything will have to be discussed should there be a military intervention in Ukraine.”

Russia contends that Nord Stream 2 will carry essential natural gas to Europe, and as such, is a lifeline to Europe’s security.

 At the end of December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the pipeline was loaded with gas and ready to deliver. But Germany pushed back its decision on the pipeline to July 2022, citing regulatory hurdles that Nord Stream 2 AG had yet to make—namely, that the operator of the pipeline must be incorporated in Germany.

While Germany says it is prepared to do whatever it takes to keep Russia from invading Ukraine, the U.S. Senate voted this week against levying sanctions on Nord Stream 2, despite some senators’ insistence that Russia is using the pipeline and natural gas flows—or lack thereof—as blackmail.

High natural gas prices continue to be a major headache for Europe, with end-users floundering under the high prices and several power providers going under. 

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Microsoft Says Russian Hackers Are Targeting Global Technology Supply Chains
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Watershed Moment That Could Send Oil Prices To $100

A Watershed Moment That Could Send Oil Prices To $100
Could Oil Really Reach $200?

Could Oil Really Reach $200?
Goldman Sachs Calls 10-Year Commodity Supercycle

Goldman Sachs Calls 10-Year Commodity Supercycle
China's Attempt To Kill The Oil Rally Is Bound To Fail

China's Attempt To Kill The Oil Rally Is Bound To Fail
World’s Largest Oil Trader: Prices Are Set To Rise Further

World’s Largest Oil Trader: Prices Are Set To Rise Further



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com