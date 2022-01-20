Nuclear Energy Investments Are Set To Soar

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 3 hours 86.29 -0.67 -0.77%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.26 -1.18 -1.33%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.824 -0.207 -5.14%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.641 -0.052 -1.91%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.434 -0.023 -0.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 88.94 +1.12 +1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.94 +1.12 +1.28%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.73 +1.49 +1.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.50 +0.42 +0.48%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 85.36 +1.53 +1.83%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.434 -0.023 -0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.14 -0.40 -0.46%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.01 -0.30 -0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.70 +1.63 +1.99%
Graph down Basra Light 52 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.47 +1.79 +2.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 89.73 +1.49 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.73 +1.49 +1.69%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.40 +1.73 +1.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.50 +0.42 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.78 +0.83 +1.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 72.95 +0.97 +1.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 84.80 +0.97 +1.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 86.20 +0.97 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 83.40 +0.97 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 80.40 +0.97 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 80.40 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 83.70 +0.97 +1.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 85.80 +0.97 +1.14%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 80.40 +0.97 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 88.94 +1.12 +1.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 83.50 +1.50 +1.83%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 77.25 +1.50 +1.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.37 +1.81 +2.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 80.85 +1.47 +1.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 84.80 +1.47 +1.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 84.80 +1.47 +1.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 83.50 +1.50 +1.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.25 +1.50 +1.98%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.75 +2.64 +3.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 31 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 2 days Why is oil priced and traded in U.S. dollars?
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 2 days Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency
  • 3 days Amazing!...see article: "Turkmenistan To Close "Gates Of Hell" Gas Fire" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

China Is Reselling LNG Cargoes, Driving Gas Prices Lower

Asia Is Winning The War For EV Batteries

Asia Is Winning The War For EV Batteries

As the global market for…

Bitcoin Or Oil: What To Buy In 2022?

Bitcoin Or Oil: What To Buy In 2022?

2021 has been a stellar…

New South American Energy Alliance Could Be A Gamechanger For Oil Markets

New South American Energy Alliance Could Be A Gamechanger For Oil Markets

The hottest oil countries in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Nuclear Energy Investments Are Set To Soar

By Rystad Energy - Jan 20, 2022, 2:00 PM CST
  • As countries around the world seek to transition away from high carbon energy sources, investments in nuclear power are set to soar in the coming years
  • While several states around the world are turning their back on nuclear power, the overall appetite for the low-carbon energy source is climbing 
  • Asia is set to be the region that will see the most growth in nuclear energy, with China, India, and South Korea all looking to increase their nuclear energy capacity 
Join Our Community

Nuclear power can be a polarizing energy source, but as countries seek greener, low-carbon alternatives to fossil fuels, investments in nuclear are projected to soar in the coming years. Rystad Energy research indicates that $91 billion will be invested in the global nuclear sector by the end of next year as its popularity continues an upward trend in heavily populated countries such as China, India, and Russia.

Investments in nuclear are expected to total $45 billion in 2022 and $46 billion in 2023, up from $44 billion in 2021, with 52 reactors currently under construction in 19 countries worldwide. Once completed, this new infrastructure will deliver 54 gigawatts (GW) of new installed capacity.

Global installed nuclear power capacity totaled nearly 400 GW last year and accounted for almost 10% of global electricity generation. Building a new nuclear plant takes at least five years, so capacity increases are unlikely in the near term, meaning the sector will experience a decline in capacity caused by recent shutdowns. However, global investments are rising due to countries with well-defined nuclear expansion plans, and capacity will as a result increase in the long term.

“Nuclear generation is the second-largest source of low-carbon electricity after hydropower and has been in use since the 1950s. With the imperative to cut emissions stepping up worldwide, nuclear power generation is set to play an important role in the push to limit global warming,” says Rystad Energy analyst Karan Satwani.

However, not all countries are on the same page regarding prolonging or adopting the technology. The recent closure of nuclear reactors in countries including the US and France has caused a drop in installed nuclear generation capacity, with further phase-outs in countries such as Germany on the cards. Concurrently, other nations are establishing their first nuclear reactors to provide baseload low-carbon electricity.

Europe is the region with the most installed capacity at more than 170 nuclear reactors in operation, contributing to just under a third of global nuclear-installed capacity. French operator Electricite de France has 56 reactors in its portfolio alone. Asia is in second place with about 140 nuclear reactors in operation and holds a market share of just over 30%. North America, chiefly driven by the US, is responsible for nearly 28% of the global total with 112 operational nuclear reactors. Global installed capacity is likely to remain stable over the next two years as new reactors are cancelled out by the closure of existing nuclear plants. In the US, France, and the UK, many nuclear reactors have been in operation for more than 40 years and are nearing the end of their life cycle.

Global installed capacity will grow at a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.2% from 2017 to 2023. Most of this growth will be in Asia, which is expected to increase its share of nuclear power generation in the coming years. Asia has 32 nuclear reactors under construction that will generate over 30 GW in electricity annually, with China, India, and South Korea primarily driving the region’s growth. China is planning at least 150 new nuclear reactors over the next 15 years at a total estimated cost of $440 billion. This will meet China General Nuclear Power Corporation’s plan to expand nuclear capacity significantly.

India is also exploring a multitude of options to reduce its carbon emissions. In September, the New Delhi administration announced a target of tripling its annual nuclear power generation compared with current levels in the next 10 years. Earlier this year, US President Joe Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that includes $6 billion to establish a new Civil Nuclear Credit program — a critical investment that aims to extend the life of the existing reactor fleet in the US and ensure they operate safely for as long as is technically possible. Elsewhere, several African nations have expressed an interest in nuclear power, with many currently at various decision-making stages.

Four nuclear-generation projects started construction in 2021 – three in China and one in Turkey. Chinese operators China Huaneng Group, Jiangsu Nuclear Power Corporation, and Liaoning Nuclear Power began building a nuclear reactor of more than 1 GW in capacity. In Turkey, the Akkuyu Nuclear Joint Stock Company has started constructing a reactor capable of producing 1.1 GW of power once online. Although several countries are planning to invest significantly in the nuclear sector and are prioritizing a role for nuclear power as part of the energy transition, some others are opting out of nuclear power altogether in light of concerns over safety and other issues, opting instead to shift their focus to other sources of energy.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

What’s Next For The Electric Vehicle Revolution?

Next Post

Iran’s Oil Industry Is Preparing For Life After Sanctions
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Could Oil Really Reach $200?

Could Oil Really Reach $200?
Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices

Tight Physical Crude Market Points To Higher Oil Prices
China's Attempt To Kill The Oil Rally Is Bound To Fail

China's Attempt To Kill The Oil Rally Is Bound To Fail
Oil Jumps To Highest Level Since 2014 On UAE Drone Attack

Oil Jumps To Highest Level Since 2014 On UAE Drone Attack
World’s Largest Oil Trader: Prices Are Set To Rise Further

World’s Largest Oil Trader: Prices Are Set To Rise Further



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com