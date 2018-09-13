Refining Margins In China's Shangdong Hub Continue To Rise

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 68.78 -1.59 -2.26%
Brent Crude 11 mins 78.37 -1.37 -1.72%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.809 -0.020 -0.71%
Mars US 22 hours 74.12 +0.97 +1.33%
Opec Basket 2 days 77.16 +1.14 +1.50%
Urals 2 days 77.16 +1.51 +2.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 78.57 +1.28 +1.66%
Louisiana Light 2 days 78.57 +1.28 +1.66%
Bonny Light 2 days 80.80 +1.25 +1.57%
Mexican Basket 2 days 68.56 +0.91 +1.35%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.809 -0.020 -0.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 77.18 +1.18 +1.55%
Murban 2 days 79.10 +3.10 +4.08%
Iran Heavy 2 days 73.94 +1.02 +1.40%
Basra Light 2 days 78.80 +0.61 +0.78%
Saharan Blend 2 days 79.08 +1.38 +1.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 80.80 +1.25 +1.57%
Bonny Light 2 days 80.80 +1.25 +1.57%
Girassol 2 days 80.06 +1.27 +1.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 77.16 +1.14 +1.50%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.48 -1.48 -3.61%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.87 +0.02 +0.05%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 60.37 +1.12 +1.89%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.52 +1.12 +1.61%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.87 +1.42 +2.81%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.62 +2.77 +6.04%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.62 +2.77 +6.04%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.37 +3.12 +5.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 58.37 +0.62 +1.07%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.37 +2.37 +5.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 78.57 +1.28 +1.66%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.75 +1.00 +1.52%
Giddings 2 days 60.50 +1.00 +1.68%
ANS West Coast 3 days 76.74 +1.95 +2.61%
West Texas Sour 2 days 64.32 +1.12 +1.77%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.27 +1.12 +1.67%
Eagle Ford 2 days 68.27 +1.12 +1.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.82 +1.12 +1.70%
Kansas Common 2 days 60.50 +1.00 +1.68%
Buena Vista 2 days 77.63 +1.12 +1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 11 minutes US SURPASSES SAUDI ARABIA AS THE WORLD’S TOP OIL PRODUCER
  • 16 minutes WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 21 minutes Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 2 hours Coalition against tariffs
  • 3 hours No Market: Iran Floats Surplus Oil As Demand Falls Ahead Of U.S. sanctions
  • 3 hours VW CEO Warns of Higher Than Expected Electric Car Costs
  • 3 hours 100% Renewables will Fuel the Growth of Poverty and Homelessness
  • 2 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 7 hours Spy Poison "Tourist" Case: Suspects Say They Were In UK As Tourists
  • 45 mins The Permian's Dirty Secret
  • 5 hours Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 1 hour Japan committed $92 billion into coal and nuclear development
  • 8 hours Hair Extensions Clear Oil Spills
  • 21 mins Trump Can't Make Apple or Ford Produce in U.S.: Chinese Media
  • 6 hours Tesla low-Musk high

Breaking News:

Refining Margins In China's Shangdong Hub Continue To Rise

Egypt’s Giant Zohr Gas Field Boosts Production Six-fold

Egypt’s Giant Zohr Gas Field Boosts Production Six-fold

Since it started producing in…

Erdogan Accuses U.S. Of Supplying Oil To Syrian Rebels

Erdogan Accuses U.S. Of Supplying Oil To Syrian Rebels

Turkish President Erdogan has accused…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
JLC

JLC

JLC (www.en.315i.com), is a professional information supplier, and a global leader in: information services, consulting services, conference services as well as spot transaction services in…

More Info

Share

Related News

Refining Margins In China's Shangdong Hub Continue To Rise

By JLC - Sep 13, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Oil storage

Shandong-based independent refiners have seen their crude refining margins gain for four straight weeks, on the back of strong product prices.

Refiners' indicative product sales revenue for refining domestic Shengli crude settled at CNY 6.534/mt on September 12, up by 1.37% week on week. Meanwhile, the ex-terminal price of Shengli crude grew by 0.48% to CNY 4.150/mt, JLC assessment shows. As a result, their refining crude margins widened further by 18.18% to CNY 442/mt.

Shandong refiners’ indicative product sales revenue is assessed based on prices of oil products they produce, and may differ as the crudes they are refining have different yields. Their main products mainly include gasoline, diesel, coke gas oil, LPG, petroleum coke, heavy oil and propylene.

Shandong light marine crude refining margins rose by 20.7% from a week before to CNY 443/mt on September 12, as the indicative product sales revenue for the crude moved upwards by 1.79% to CNY 7.181/mt. Spot light marine crude with the density at 0.88 was traded 1.11% higher from a week before at CNY4.550/mt in Shandong on the day, refiner sources told JLC.

In processing Oman crude, the theoretical refining margins were CNY 508/mt on Wednesday, up by 30.3% week on week, as the indicative product sales revenue gained 1.89% to CNY 7.213/mt and the costs of spot Oman crude rose by a milder 0.35% to CNY 4.605/mt CFR Qingdao Port for November delivery, JLC assessed.

Shandong crude refining margins are expected to keep buoyant in the subsequent week, as strong demand fundamentals, coupled with optimism among market participants, will keep product prices elevated.

In contrast to desirable crude refining margins, Shandong refiners suffered a loss of CNY 8/mt for their coking units on September 12, versus a margin of CNY 35/mt a week before, as coking feedstock rose and product sales revenue kept steady. The price of 110# bitumen, coking feedstock, rose by 1.11% from a week before to CNY 4.550 /mt in the region, while the indicative sales revenue stayed at CNY 4.925/mt. The coking margins look to remain bearish in the coming week, as coking feedstock cost is set to rise on tight availability

At the time of writing, the USD traded at 6.84 to the CNY (Yuan)

By JLC

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

EPA Waives Pollution Rules Ahead Of Florence Landfall

JLC

JLC

JLC (www.en.315i.com), is a professional information supplier, and a global leader in: information services, consulting services, conference services as well as spot transaction services in…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw
Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

 Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

BP Considers Sale Of Oil, Gas Assets After BHP Acquisition

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?

 Alt text

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

 Alt text

All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com