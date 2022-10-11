French Refinery Strikes Worsen As France Moves To Call Back Essential Workers

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 20 mins 89.35 -1.78 -1.95%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 93.68 -2.51 -2.61%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 95.64 -1.87 -1.92%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 mins 6.596 +0.161 +2.50%
Graph up Gasoline 21 mins 2.627 +0.005 +0.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 98.36 -0.66 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 89.63 -1.66 -1.82%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.627 +0.005 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 95.92 +2.19 +2.34%
Graph up Murban 2 days 98.89 +2.47 +2.56%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 93.93 -0.23 -0.24%
Graph down Basra Light 316 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 99.12 -0.33 -0.33%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 98.36 -0.66 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 98.36 -0.66 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 98.05 -0.80 -0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 69.88 -1.51 -2.12%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 93.28 -1.51 -1.59%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 91.53 -1.51 -1.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 88.68 -1.51 -1.67%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 85.38 -1.51 -1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 85.38 -1.51 -1.74%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 86.68 -1.51 -1.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 95.63 -1.51 -1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 84.98 -1.51 -1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 91.65 +2.33 +2.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.75 -1.25 -1.40%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 86.16 -1.51 -1.72%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 87.61 -1.51 -1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 87.61 -1.51 -1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.75 -1.25 -1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 50 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 96.96 +2.43 +2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 days Wind droughts
  • 14 mins Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 6 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 6 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 27 mins The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 1 day Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 3 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

French Refinery Strikes Worsen As France Moves To Call Back Essential Workers

Automakers Are Struggling To Secure Steel Supply

Automakers Are Struggling To Secure Steel Supply

Consumer demand for cars is…

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

The Biden Administration directly announced…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

French Refinery Strikes Worsen As France Moves To Call Back Essential Workers

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 11, 2022, 3:30 PM CDT

France said on Tuesday that it would requisition essential workers to staff Exxon’s French oil depot, and threatened to do the same for Total’s French refineries if talks failed to progress. But workers at Total’s Donges refinery decided on Tuesday to strike beginning on Wednesday, French union CGT said.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday that the government would start the callback process for ExxonMobil’s staff at its oil depots in the country after talks between the oil company and two unions, CGT and FO, stalled. The CFDT union, however, managed on Monday to reach an agreement with Exxon.

“Today some unions, despite the deal, wants to continue the strike action and blockades, we cannot accept that,” Borne said, according to Argus media.

Those comments followed weekend comments by the country’s energy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher that the government was
“doing its utmost to restore the situation to normal as soon as possible.”

The CGT and FO unions declared strikes weeks ago at Total’s 246,900 bpd Gonfreville and 109,300 bpd Feyzin refineries, along with the Carling petrochemicals plant. The FO Now, ExxonMobil’s 219,000 bpd Donges refinery is being added to the list. The FO union had workers striking at Exxon’s 235,000 bpd Fos-Sur-Mer refinery, as well as its 270,000 bpd Port Jerome refinery, but FO called off its strike action on Monday, Argus said.

The additional striking action comes just as France prepares to order some essential workers back to the workplace.

More than half of the country’s refinery capacity has been offline as many of the country’s gas stations suffer widespread gasoline and diesel outages. On Monday, the CGT trade union rejected an offer from TotalEnergies, which had offered to bring forward negotiations if the union called off the strike.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Officials Promised Saudis It Wouldn’t Let Oil Market Collapse

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits

China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build
Baltic Natural Gas Pipeline Opens, Reducing Europe’s Dependence On Russia

Baltic Natural Gas Pipeline Opens, Reducing Europe’s Dependence On Russia


Most Commented

Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com