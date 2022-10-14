Japan’s Government Will Buy LNG If Private Companies Can’t Afford To

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.64 -0.47 -0.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 94.10 -0.47 -0.50%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.99 -0.74 -0.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 6.646 -0.095 -1.41%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.664 -0.040 -1.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 1 day 85.46 -2.04 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.664 -0.040 -1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 90.73 -1.55 -1.68%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.96 -2.30 -2.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.11 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 318 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 95.19 +1.02 +1.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 95.06 +0.83 +0.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.52 +0.92 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 97.43 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 67.86 +1.84 +2.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 91.26 +1.84 +2.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 89.51 +1.84 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 86.66 +1.84 +2.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 83.36 +1.84 +2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 84.66 +1.84 +2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 93.61 +1.84 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 82.96 +1.84 +2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.68 -0.97 -1.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 77.50 -4.00 -4.91%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 94.77 +0.89 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 82.30 -3.86 -4.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.75 -3.86 -4.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.75 -4.00 -4.56%
Chart Kansas Common 52 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.03 -1.93 -1.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 days Wind droughts
  • 12 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 4 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 9 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 11 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge

Breaking News:

Refinery Strikes Continue In France As Union Rejects Pay Rise Offer

Iraq Pushes Key Gas Developments To Reduce Import Dependence On Iran

Iraq Pushes Key Gas Developments To Reduce Import Dependence On Iran

Iraq's Dhi Qar Oil Company…

Biden's Battle To Bring Oil Prices Down

Biden's Battle To Bring Oil Prices Down

Biden desperately wants lower oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Japan’s Government Will Buy LNG If Private Companies Can’t Afford To

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 14, 2022, 3:30 AM CDT

Japan’s government is amending laws that will allow state firm Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) to buy liquefied natural gas this winter if private companies cannot afford to do so, Industry and Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday.

Japan and all other large importers of LNG in Asia have been in intense competition with Europe this year to procure gas cargoes as the EU races to replace Russian pipeline supply while Russia has significantly restricted its gas exports to Europe.  

Japan’s new legislation also allows the trade and industry minister to order gas use restrictions at large consumers if supply further tightens or in case of a gas emergency, Nishimura said at a news conference carried by Bloomberg.

Japan is heavily dependent on imported energy for a lack of local resources. Amid the current crunch following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Western sanctions on Russia, Japan is even considering giving nuclear a second chance in a reversal of the stance Japanese leaders have had since the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

The heightened competition of LNG supply just ahead of the winter has sent LNG prices high, and freight rates to record highs, as Europe looks to import as much gas as it can to avoid a winter of blackouts and rationing. Higher prices in Europe have so far this year drawn more spot LNG supply there, unlike in previous years when Asia with its top importers Japan and China dictated demand on the LNG market.

Earlier this week, LNG carrier rates hit an all-time high, driven by growing prompt demand for gas in Europe as the continent tries to procure supply ahead of the winter. The freight rate to charter an LNG carrier in the Atlantic basin surged to $397,500 per day on Tuesday, according to Spark Commodities estimates. The race to buy LNG and charter LNG carriers could create the next big shortage in the energy market—not enough vessels to transport LNG from exporters to buyers, analysts and traders say.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany: Our Energy Bailout Isn’t Selfish

Next Post

Refinery Strikes Continue In France As Union Rejects Pay Rise Offer

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year
China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits

China Is Reselling U.S. LNG To Europe For Big Profits
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Plummet On Rail Deal, Storage Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com