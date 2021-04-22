Refiner Valero: U.S. Renewable Diesel Stocks Are Running Low

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 61.73 +0.30 +0.49%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 65.63 +0.23 +0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 18 mins SellBuy 2.751 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph up Heating Oil 34 mins SellBuy 1.864 +0.003 +0.16%
Graph up Gasoline 35 mins 1.985 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 63.34 -1.32 -2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 63.34 -1.32 -2.04%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 63.83 -0.24 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.02 -1.34 -2.05%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 61.68 +0.08 +0.13%
Chart Gasoline 35 mins 1.985 +0.002 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 62.39 -1.22 -1.92%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 62.93 -1.34 -2.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 60.31 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 64.65 -0.10 -0.15%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 64.24 -0.31 -0.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 63.83 -0.24 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 63.83 -0.24 -0.37%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 64.05 -0.51 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.02 -1.34 -2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 48.80 -0.46 -0.93%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 49.85 -1.32 -2.58%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 60.35 -1.32 -2.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 61.75 -1.32 -2.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 56.80 -1.32 -2.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 56.10 -1.32 -2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 56.10 -1.32 -2.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 56.95 -1.32 -2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 60.35 -1.32 -2.14%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 56.10 -1.32 -2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 63.34 -1.32 -2.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 51.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 66.62 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 55.38 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 59.33 +0.08 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 59.33 +0.08 +0.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 -1.25 -2.37%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.69 -1.09 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 8 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 1 day Putin blocks Ukraine access to Black Sea after Joe blinks
  • 41 mins America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 3 days Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 2 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 14 hours Fukushima
  • 1 day So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 2 days Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.

Breaking News:

Refiner Valero: U.S. Renewable Diesel Stocks Are Running Low

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

While it may not make…

Yergin: Oil Prices Could Go As High As $75 In 2022

Yergin: Oil Prices Could Go As High As $75 In 2022

IHS oil expert Daniel Yergin…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Refiner Valero: U.S. Renewable Diesel Stocks Are Running Low

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 22, 2021, 5:30 PM CDT

The U.S. renewable diesel market is hot—so hot, in fact, that one of the feedstocks for the highly profitable renewable fuel is running low, according to Valero.

That feedstock—used cooking oil, or rather, “waste oil”—is considered less carbon intense than vegetable oil when it comes to making renewable diesel. And this makes it a highly profitable enterprise for those companies hoping to earn trading credits under California’s low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS).

In fact, those incentives, which include a $1/gallon blender’s credit, are the main catalyst for the commodity.

At the start of the pandemic, when gasoline demand in the United States tanked, several refiners took that time of slack demand to retool their refineries to process used cooking oil—instead of crude oil. At a time when demand was soft, those sizable federal and state incentives looked pretty enticing. Of course, many of those projects could take years.

Even without those projects coming online, that feedstock is in such high demand that the United States is “close to being tapped out right now”, Martin Parish, senior vice president of alternative fuels at Valero said on its Q1 earnings call on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Compared to crude oil, the used cooking oil market is small, but that doesn’t mean it is without impact. An estimated 21.4 million barrels of renewable diesel are used in the United States each year. And if all the renewable diesel refinery projects announced last year come online as planned, it could mean a removal of 300,000 bpd of would-be crude oil feedstock from the market, according to an August 2020 Reuters analysis.

Valero is one of those companies looking to expand its renewable diesel operations—in St. Charles, Louisiana. It hopes to beef up its production capacity by 400 million gallons per year—but the shortage of cooking oil means it will have to rely on other, less LCFSy feedstocks such as animal tallow and distillers corn oil to produce its renewable diesel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Pledges To Start Cutting Coal Consumption In 2026-2030

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
13 Million Barrels Of Oil Could Be Affected By Suez Canal Blockage

13 Million Barrels Of Oil Could Be Affected By Suez Canal Blockage
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular

Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular


Most Commented

Alt text

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal

 Alt text

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

 Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

How Will We Pay for the Energy Transition?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com