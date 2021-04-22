China Pledges To Start Cutting Coal Consumption In 2026-2030

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 57 mins SellBuy 61.83 +0.40 +0.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 57 mins SellBuy 65.73 +0.33 +0.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 57 mins SellBuy 2.752 +0.003 +0.11%
Graph up Heating Oil 57 mins SellBuy 1.864 +0.003 +0.16%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 1.987 +0.012 +0.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 63.34 -1.32 -2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 63.34 -1.32 -2.04%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 63.83 -0.24 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.02 -1.34 -2.05%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 61.68 +0.08 +0.13%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 1.987 +0.012 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 62.39 -1.22 -1.92%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 62.93 -1.34 -2.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 60.31 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph down Basra Light 21 hours 64.65 -0.10 -0.15%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 hours 64.24 -0.31 -0.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 hours 63.83 -0.24 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 63.83 -0.24 -0.37%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 64.05 -0.51 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.02 -1.34 -2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 48.80 -0.46 -0.93%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 49.85 -1.32 -2.58%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 60.35 -1.32 -2.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 61.75 -1.32 -2.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 56.80 -1.32 -2.27%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 56.10 -1.32 -2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 56.10 -1.32 -2.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 56.95 -1.32 -2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 60.35 -1.32 -2.14%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 56.10 -1.32 -2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 63.34 -1.32 -2.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 51.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 66.62 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 55.38 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 59.33 +0.08 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 59.33 +0.08 +0.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 -1.25 -2.37%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.69 -1.09 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 8 hours Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 1 day Putin blocks Ukraine access to Black Sea after Joe blinks
  • 16 mins America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 3 days Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 2 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 14 hours Fukushima
  • 1 day So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 2 days Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.

Breaking News:

Refiner Valero: U.S. Renewable Diesel Stocks Are Running Low

A World Of Difference: One Year After Oil Prices Went Negative

A World Of Difference: One Year After Oil Prices Went Negative

On April 20, 2020 the…

World’s Largest Oil Trader Expects Strong Demand Rebound This Year

World’s Largest Oil Trader Expects Strong Demand Rebound This Year

Global oil demand is set…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China Pledges To Start Cutting Coal Consumption In 2026-2030

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 22, 2021, 4:30 PM CDT

In a bid to cut emissions, China will begin phasing down its consumption of coal in 2026-2030, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during the U.S.-led virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate on Thursday, as carried by Reuters.

Earlier on Thursday, the energy regulator of China said it would target to reduce the share of coal in the total energy mix to below 56 percent in 2021.

China has pledged to reach carbon neutrality by 2060, and to see its greenhouse gas emissions peak before 2030.

Yet, Beijing continues to plan, approve, build, and commission coal-fired electricity capacity.

China’s coal-fired power generation increased last year as growing electricity demand outpaced the installations of new clean power capacity, making China the only G-20 country with rising coal generation, climate and energy think tank Ember said in its Global Electricity Review 2021.

While wind and solar power generation led to a record fall of coal-fired generation in all other G-20 countries amid flat overall power demand due to the pandemic, China’s electricity demand increased in 2020 and had to be met by both renewable and non-renewable energy sources, with coal increasing its market share, according to Ember.

Despite commitments to become a net-zero emission economy by 2060, China—the world’s biggest carbon emitter—commissioned more coal-fired capacity last year than the rest of the world retired, a new report showed this month. China’s coal boom in 2020 more than offset the retirements in coal capacity in the rest of the world, leading to the first increase in global coal capacity development since 2015, a report led by Global Energy Monitor (GEM) found.

China commissioned 38.4 gigawatts (GW) of new coal plants in 2020, offsetting the record-tying 37.8 GW of coal capacity retired last year, the report showed.

China also has 88.1 GW of coal power under construction. Another 158.7 GW is proposed for construction. Meanwhile, the rest of the world is retreating from coal capacity and is announcing coal retirements.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Africa’s Largest Oil Producer Loses $29B Per Year On Power Outages

Next Post

Refiner Valero: U.S. Renewable Diesel Stocks Are Running Low

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
13 Million Barrels Of Oil Could Be Affected By Suez Canal Blockage

13 Million Barrels Of Oil Could Be Affected By Suez Canal Blockage
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular

Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular


Most Commented

Alt text

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal

 Alt text

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

 Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

How Will We Pay for the Energy Transition?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com