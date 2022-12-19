Qatar Threatens EU Gas Supply Amid Corruption Probe

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.00 +0.71 +0.96%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.80 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.80 +0.57 +0.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.190 -0.410 -6.21%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.146 +0.014 +0.63%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 77.89 -0.75 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.89 -0.75 -0.95%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 77.54 -2.47 -3.09%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.47 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Mars US 2 days 69.84 -3.14 -4.30%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.146 +0.014 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 75.38 -1.11 -1.45%
Graph down Murban 3 days 79.45 -1.21 -1.50%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 73.86 -2.34 -3.07%
Graph down Basra Light 384 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 77.97 -2.36 -2.94%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 77.54 -2.47 -3.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 77.54 -2.47 -3.09%
Chart Girassol 3 days 76.95 -2.47 -3.11%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.47 +0.50 +0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 48.36 -1.28 -2.58%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 53.21 -1.65 -3.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 76.61 -1.65 -2.11%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 74.86 -1.65 -2.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 72.01 -1.65 -2.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 68.71 -1.65 -2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 68.71 -1.65 -2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 70.01 -1.65 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 78.96 -1.65 -2.05%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 68.31 -1.65 -2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 77.89 -0.75 -0.95%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.00 -1.50 -2.04%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 65.75 -1.50 -2.23%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 79.40 +1.88 +2.43%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 70.19 -1.17 -1.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 72.59 -1.17 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.59 -1.17 -1.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.00 -1.50 -2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 82.67 -1.17 -1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 18 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 18 hours "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 3 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 18 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company

Breaking News:

Qatar Threatens EU Gas Supply Amid Corruption Probe

The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End

The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End

Investment banks expect higher oil…

Russia Ramped Up Military Satellite Launches In 2022

Russia Ramped Up Military Satellite Launches In 2022

Russia launched 14 military satellites…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Qatar Threatens EU Gas Supply Amid Corruption Probe

By Irina Slav - Dec 19, 2022, 2:30 AM CST

Qatar has threatened the European Union with withholding gas exports amid an investigation of the Belgian authorities into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament that led to the suspension of Qatar’s access to the EP.

Euractiv reports that, according to a statement made by a diplomatic representative of the Qatari government, the Belgian authorities were acting on “inaccurate” information in their investigation.

Last week, the Belgian authorities charged four people with corruption, alleging they received money and gifts from a Gulf state in order to influence decisions made by the European Parliament.

One of those charged was reportedly Greek MEP Eva Kaili, who was quickly dismissed from her position as vice president of the European Parliament and ousted from her party, Greece’s PASOK.

The prosecutors, Reuters reported, said that they had been harboring suspicions about a Gulf state was trying to influence EP decisions but never named the state. An unnamed Reuters source said it was Qatar.

"Any association of the Qatari government with the reported claims is baseless and gravely misinformed," a Qatari government source said at the time.

Now, the Qatari government’s statement said the Gulf state rejected all accusations of any involvement in the corruption scheme and noted that “Qatar was not the only party named in the investigation, yet our country has been exclusively criticised and attacked.”

“The decision to impose such a discriminatory restriction that limits dialogue and cooperation on Qatar before the legal process has ended, will negatively affect regional and global security cooperation, as well as ongoing discussions around global energy poverty and security,” the statement also said.

“Qatar has strong and longstanding ties with many countries in the European Union, and we extend our gratitude to those who have demonstrated their commitment to these relationships during this current wave of attacks against our country,” the diplomat also said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The State With The Highest Heating Bills This Winter

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches

Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches


Most Commented

Alt text

America's Electric Grid Can't Support The EV Revolution

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

China’s Zero-Covid Tweaks Are A False Flag For Oil Markets

 Alt text

Will The World See A U-turn In Nuclear Energy?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com