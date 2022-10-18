Qatar: Europe Will Struggle To Secure Natural Gas For Next Winter

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.62 -1.84 -2.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.31 -1.31 -1.43%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.00 -1.85 -2.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.756 -0.243 -4.05%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.557 -0.036 -1.40%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.56 -1.28 -1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.16 -2.01 -2.13%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 81.56 -3.90 -4.56%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.557 -0.036 -1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.20 -2.52 -2.75%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.52 -2.51 -2.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 86.01 -0.81 -0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 322 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 92.73 -0.88 -0.94%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 92.56 -1.28 -1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.56 -1.28 -1.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.58 -0.92 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.16 -2.01 -2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 12 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 63.28 -1.08 -1.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 86.68 -1.08 -1.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 84.93 -1.08 -1.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 82.08 -1.08 -1.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 78.78 -1.08 -1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 78.78 -1.08 -1.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 80.08 -1.08 -1.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 89.03 -1.08 -1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 78.38 -1.08 -1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 75.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 94.89 +1.93 +2.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.49 -0.15 -0.19%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.94 -0.15 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.94 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 57 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.22 -2.65 -2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 32 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 13 days Wind droughts
  • 3 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 13 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 8 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 13 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 15 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oilfield Services Giants Are Primed To Post Very Strong Earnings

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Loss As Inflation Fears Return

Oil Prices Set For A Weekly Loss As Inflation Fears Return

New inflation data has pushed…

U.S. Construction Weighed Down By Rising Interest Rates

U.S. Construction Weighed Down By Rising Interest Rates

The U.S. construction sector is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Qatar: Europe Will Struggle To Secure Natural Gas For Next Winter

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 18, 2022, 10:30 AM CDT

Europe faces an even bleaker energy crisis next winter after this coming winter depletes gas in storage, Saad Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs of one of the world’s top LNG exporters, Qatar, has told the Financial Times.

This year, Europe is doing relatively well in filling gas storage sites. Overall in the EU, gas storage was 92.37% full as of October 17, with Germany’s storage at over 96% full, a target Europe’s biggest economy is expected to reach by November 1. Italy’s gas storage is 94% full, and France’s is at over 98%, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

But the problem with gas supply will worsen during the winter of 2023/2024 in the absence of much of the Russian gas Europe was importing until recently, according to Al-Kaabi, who is also chief executive at state firm QatarEnergy. 

“It’s really replenishing the reserves, or the storage, for next year that’s going to be the issue,” Al-Kaabi told FT.

Europe will face gas supply problems next year, the following year, and even in 2025, the official said.

With no Russian gas whatsoever, “then I think the problem is going to be huge and for a very long time,” Al-Kaabi added.

Europe is looking to lock in long-term supply deals for LNG with Qatar. The problem is that Qatar has most of its volumes already contracted under such deals with customers outside Europe, while new LNG export capacity out of Qatar would come only after 2025.

Various analysts and the International Energy Agency (IEA) have also warned that Europe’s energy crisis will extend beyond this winter.

Europe could be left with some gas in storage after this winter, but it will likely struggle to fill that storage ahead of winter 2023/2024, the IEA’s Executive Director Fatih Birol said earlier this month.

“All the signs point to markets remaining very tight well into 2023,” Keisuke Sadamori, the IEA’s Director of Energy Markets and Security, said in comments when the agency unveiled its quarterly Gas Market Report in early October.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Exxon’s Refineries In France Will Take Weeks To Restart

Next Post

Russia Launches New Wave Of Air Strikes On Infrastructure In Kyiv

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com