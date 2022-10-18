Exxon’s Refineries In France Will Take Weeks To Restart

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.25 -3.21 -3.76%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 88.99 -2.63 -2.87%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.00 -1.85 -2.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.955 -0.044 -0.73%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.495 -0.098 -3.78%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.56 -1.28 -1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 92.16 -2.01 -2.13%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 81.56 -3.90 -4.56%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.495 -0.098 -3.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.20 -2.52 -2.75%
Graph down Murban 1 day 92.52 -2.51 -2.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 86.01 -0.81 -0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 322 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 92.73 -0.88 -0.94%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 92.56 -1.28 -1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.56 -1.28 -1.36%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.58 -0.92 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 92.16 -2.01 -2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 11 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 63.28 -1.08 -1.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 86.68 -1.08 -1.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 84.93 -1.08 -1.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 82.08 -1.08 -1.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 78.78 -1.08 -1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 78.78 -1.08 -1.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 80.08 -1.08 -1.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 89.03 -1.08 -1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 78.38 -1.08 -1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 82.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 75.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 94.89 +1.93 +2.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 80.49 -0.15 -0.19%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 81.94 -0.15 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 81.94 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 82.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 56 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 94.22 -2.65 -2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 hour Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 13 days Wind droughts
  • 3 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 13 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 6 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 12 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 15 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Exxon’s Refineries In France Will Take Weeks To Restart

Uncertainty Builds As Oil Markets Digest Mixed Signals

Uncertainty Builds As Oil Markets Digest Mixed Signals

Worrying inflation data and a…

Russia Is Losing Its Influence In Central Asia

Russia Is Losing Its Influence In Central Asia

Central Asia remained silent in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon’s Refineries In France Will Take Weeks To Restart

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 18, 2022, 7:30 AM CDT

The two French refineries operated by ExxonMobil will likely take between two and three weeks to restart to full capacity after workers ended a three-week strike, a spokesperson for the U.S. supermajor told Reuters on Tuesday.  

Workers at Exxon’s 240,000 barrels per day Port Jerome-Gravenchon refinery and the 140,000-bpd Fos-sur-Mer refinery are back to work as of Saturday after some of the French trade unions reached an agreement with the company for a 7% pay rise.  

The three-week strike at Exxon’s facilities is over for now, but the strike at TotalEnergies’ refineries continues after the hard-left CGT trade union walked out of wage increase talks with TotalEnergies early on Friday, vowing to continue the strike at refineries that has crippled France’s fuel supply.

Two other trade unions found the offer for a 7% pay rise “rather favorable,” including the staff at Exxon’s refineries.

Workers are back to work at Exxon’s facilities, and it will take “10-15 days to first restart the units, and then to produce finished gasoline, diesel,” the GCT trade union told Argus on Monday.

The weeks of strikes at refineries in France have left more than 70% of the country’s refining capacity offline while gas stations in and around Paris and in the northern part of the country began to run out of at least one type of fuel. France moved last week to requisition essential workers to staff Exxon’s French oil depot and threatened to do the same for TotalEnergies’ French refineries if talks failed to progress.

Earlier this week, the French government ordered more staff at fuel depots back to work as Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday, “The time for negotiation is over.”

Several trade unions also called a nationwide strike in France on Tuesday, which affected railway transportation, schools, and the public sector.  

The restart of Exxon’s refineries wasn’t affected by the nationwide strike, the company spokesperson told Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant On Backup Power As Russia Shells Nearby Substations

Next Post

Russia Launches New Wave Of Air Strikes On Infrastructure In Kyiv

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com