Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.42 -0.87 -1.11%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.02 -1.18 -1.44%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.42 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.095 -0.237 -4.44%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.234 -0.022 -0.97%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 73.29 +2.06 +2.89%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.234 -0.022 -0.97%

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.95 +1.16 +1.55%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.88 +0.90 +1.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.50 +2.52 +3.36%
Graph down Basra Light 388 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 80.50 +2.15 +2.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.78 +2.36 +3.05%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.89 +2.00 +3.93%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 57.04 +2.06 +3.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.44 +2.06 +2.63%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 78.69 +2.06 +2.69%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 75.84 +2.06 +2.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 72.54 +2.06 +2.92%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 72.54 +2.06 +2.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 73.84 +2.06 +2.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 82.79 +2.06 +2.55%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 72.14 +2.06 +2.94%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 66.50 +2.25 +3.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 70.17 +1.80 +2.63%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.45 +0.92 +1.14%

Putin Vows Unlimited Spending To Secure Victory In Ukraine

Energy Security Concerns Fuel Boom In Renewable Capacity

Turkmenistan Is The Center Of A Geopolitical Tug Of War

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

Putin Vows Unlimited Spending To Secure Victory In Ukraine

By Alex Kimani - Dec 22, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

Thanks to a windfall tax paid by Gazprom, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that there will be “no limitations” on spending for the military’s war in Ukraine, as Western sanctions and price caps hope to crush war coffers, Bloomberg reports. 

The country and government is giving everything that the army asks for--everything. I trust that there will be an appropriate response and the results will be achieved,” Putin told top military officials at the Defense Ministry’s annual meeting in Moscow on Wednesday. 

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin that Russia should expand its armed forces to 1.5 million troops, including 695,000 professional contract soldiers from the current 1.15 million in a bid to bolster security. Shoigu, however, has not explained where the additional recruits would be found with the latest mobilization drive deeply unpopular inside Russia.

Putin’s bluster and show of defiance will, however, be put to the test in the coming months as revenue from energy exports comes under pressure following price restrictions imposed by the U.S. and its allies. Whereas Russia is running a record current-account surplus for the current year, cash flows are expected to weaken considerably in 2023 as oil and gas sales to Europe plunge. Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy says it expects that the EU embargo on Russian oil and petroleum products should cut Russia’s profits by at least 50%.

"We expect the collapse of profits from oil and gas exports to be at more than 50%, precisely because of the introduction of the EU embargo on oil and petroleum products and the introduction of price restrictions. Oil and gas account for 60% and 40% of federal budget revenues. We expect that Russia's revenues will fall below the critical level of $40 billion per quarter," Yuliya Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine has said. She has expressed hope that plunging profits will make it more difficult for Russia to continue waging an expansive war.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

