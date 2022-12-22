U.S. To Offer Oil Product Cargos Grace Period For Price Cap

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.99 -0.30 -0.38%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.42 -0.78 -0.95%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.42 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.057 -0.275 -5.16%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.263 +0.007 +0.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 73.29 +2.06 +2.89%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.263 +0.007 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.95 +1.16 +1.55%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.88 +0.90 +1.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.50 +2.52 +3.36%
Graph down Basra Light 388 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 80.50 +2.15 +2.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.78 +2.36 +3.05%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.89 +2.00 +3.93%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 57.04 +2.06 +3.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 80.44 +2.06 +2.63%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 78.69 +2.06 +2.69%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 75.84 +2.06 +2.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 72.54 +2.06 +2.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 72.54 +2.06 +2.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 73.84 +2.06 +2.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 82.79 +2.06 +2.55%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 72.14 +2.06 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 66.50 +2.25 +3.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 70.17 +1.80 +2.63%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.45 +0.92 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 49 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 59 mins "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 4 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 6 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

U.S. To Offer Oil Product Cargos Grace Period For Price Cap

Traders Are Selling, But Higher Oil Prices Could Be On The Horizon

Traders Are Selling, But Higher Oil Prices Could Be On The Horizon

Sentiment in the oil markets…

Will Iraq Finally Start To Use Its Natural Gas Reserves?

Will Iraq Finally Start To Use Its Natural Gas Reserves?

Iraq flares off huge amounts…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. To Offer Oil Product Cargos Grace Period For Price Cap

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 22, 2022, 1:30 PM CST

The United States Treasury Department will grant oil product cargo from a grace period when it goes into effect next year, Reuters said on Thursday.

The price cap on Russian crude oil shipments went into effect on December 5, but the price cap on Russian petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel won’t go into effect until February 5. But now, the United States said there would be a grace period for those shipments in order to provide time for them to arrive at their destination before running afoul of sanctions.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Russian oil product shipments, as long as they are loaded before February 5 and unloaded at its declared destination port before April 1, they will not be subject to the price cap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia, of course, has stated its refusal to follow along with the price cap—with Vladimir Putin even threatening to cut crude oil production if it had to.

The oil price cap was designed to restrict Russia’s crude oil revenues while maintaining the flow to international markets. But the price cap has received a lot of criticism despite its well-supported goals, with detractors claiming that such a cap would be ineffective—particularly if Russia makes good on its threat to refuse to ship crude oil or products to any country that attempts to force the price cap.

The problems with the price cap go beyond Russia’s threats. For the first two weeks of the crude oil price cap, crude oil tankers traveling through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits were held up when Turkey demanded proof of full insurance for the cargo.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Putin Vows Unlimited Spending To Secure Victory In Ukraine

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches

Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Will The World See A U-turn In Nuclear Energy?

 Alt text

Canadian Banks Slammed For Continued Fossil Fuel Investments

 Alt text

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com