Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.98 -0.31 -0.40%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.81 -0.39 -0.47%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.42 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.200 -0.132 -2.48%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.255 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 73.29 +2.06 +2.89%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.255 -0.001 -0.05%

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.95 +1.16 +1.55%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.88 +0.90 +1.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.50 +2.52 +3.36%
Graph down Basra Light 387 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.50 +2.15 +2.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.34 +2.10 +2.68%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.78 +2.36 +3.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 52.89 +2.00 +3.93%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 57.04 +2.06 +3.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.44 +2.06 +2.63%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.69 +2.06 +2.69%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 75.84 +2.06 +2.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 72.54 +2.06 +2.92%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 72.54 +2.06 +2.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 73.84 +2.06 +2.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 82.79 +2.06 +2.55%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 72.14 +2.06 +2.94%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 66.50 +2.25 +3.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.17 +1.80 +2.63%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.45 +0.92 +1.14%

Russia's Baltic Oil Exports Could Fall by 20% Due To Sanctions

Big Oil Won’t Touch Moscow’s Shadow Tankers Even After Russian Crude Is Gone

Moscow’s seaborne crude shipments have…

Deadly Blast Destroys Russia-Ukraine Gas Export Pipeline

A gas pipeline in central…

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

Russia's Baltic Oil Exports Could Fall by 20% Due To Sanctions

By Alex Kimani - Dec 22, 2022, 10:30 AM CST

Exports of Russia's flagship Urals crude blend from the Baltic Sea ports will probably fall to around 5 million tonnes this month from 6 million tonnes in November, thanks to an EU embargo on Russian oil and a Western price cap, according to Reuters calculations. Some estimates have predicted it could fall as low as 4.7 million tonnes.

The $60 per barrel price cap introduced by the European Union, G7 nations and Australia allows non-EU countries to import seaborne Russian crude oil, but prohibits shipping, insurance and reinsurance companies from handling cargoes of Russian crude unless it is sold for under $60. 

Traders have reported to Reuters that Russia is struggling to fully redirect Urals exports from Europe to other markets such as China and India India and is also having a hard time finding enough suitable vessels. 

Russia’s problems have been compounded by a shortage of non-western tonnage, moderate demand for the grade in Asia, especially in China and a weak export economy. Indeed, Reuters has reported that Russia’s pipeline monopoly Transneft has been unable to fill some of the available loading slots due to a lack of bids from producers while other slots were postponed or canceled. Only China, India, Bulgaria and Turkey are currently willing to buy Urals with the blend now being sold to export markets at below overall production cost including local levies.

It’s going to be interesting to see the long-term effects of the price-cap on Europe’s and Russia’s energy sector. 

Citi’s Global Head of Commodities Research Ed Morse has dismissed the price cap, terming it as silly, impractical and unlikely to work in tight gas markets because gas markets are global and not bifurcated into individual countries, meaning the forces of demand and supply are more likely to prevail in determining gas prices. 

As such, Morse says the price cap is likely to lead to gas shortages in Europe especially during winter months when demand is high. Further, the commodity analyst says that getting rid of the TTF natural gas benchmark is likely to cause chaos when determining gas prices especially if other existing benchmarks lack sufficient liquidity.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

