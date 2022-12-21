Nuclear Deal Doubts Weigh On Iran’s National Currency

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.29 +2.06 +2.70%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.22 +2.23 +2.79%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.30 +0.47 +0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.313 -0.013 -0.24%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.245 +0.022 +1.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.24 -0.43 -0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 71.23 +0.85 +1.21%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.245 +0.022 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 74.79 +0.38 +0.51%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.98 +0.73 +0.93%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 74.98 +0.41 +0.55%
Graph down Basra Light 387 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 78.35 -0.51 -0.65%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 78.24 -0.43 -0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.24 -0.43 -0.55%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.42 -0.72 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.13 -0.60 -0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.89 +1.31 +2.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 54.98 +0.85 +1.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 78.38 +0.85 +1.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 76.63 +0.85 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 73.78 +0.85 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 70.48 +0.85 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 70.48 +0.85 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 71.78 +0.85 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 80.73 +0.85 +1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 70.08 +0.85 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.67 +1.33 +1.74%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 66.50 +2.25 +3.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.17 +1.80 +2.63%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.57 +1.80 +2.54%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.75 +2.25 +3.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.45 +0.92 +1.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company

Breaking News:

Looming Deep Freeze Sends U.S. Natural Gas Prices Higher

WTO Ruling Reignites U.S.-China Trade Spat

WTO Ruling Reignites U.S.-China Trade Spat

A WTO ruling on Trump-era…

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Reshaping Geopolitics

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Reshaping Geopolitics

Europe’s energy crisis is the…

Central Asia Caught Between China And The West As It Cuts Ties Russia

Central Asia Caught Between China And The West As It Cuts Ties Russia

Central Asian countries are diversifying…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Nuclear Deal Doubts Weigh On Iran’s National Currency

By RFE/RL staff - Dec 21, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
  • The Iranian rial has crashed to a record low against the U.S. dollar.
  • Unrest triggered by the death of a young woman in custody over a head scarf violation has rocked the country.
  • Rumors are also swirling that the nuclear deal may be dead in the water.
Join Our Community

Iran's national currency, the rial, fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar as unrest triggered by the death in custody of a young woman over an alleged head scarf violation continues to rock the country.

The rial traded at 396,700 to the dollar on December 20, according to traders in Tehran and the Bonbast.com foreign-exchange website, down from the quoted price of 353,400 a month ago.

Before the beginning of the recent protests, which came after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16, the rial was at 298,200 to the dollar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weakening of the currency has also intensified due to reports about the end of hopes for a revival of a 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and global powers.

Iran's foreign minister and top nuclear negotiator met with the European Union's foreign policy chief and the bloc's official who is coordinating nuclear talks with Iran in Jordan on December 20, according to the official Iranian news agency IRNA. No further details of the meeting were released.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video has gone viral on Iranian social networks in which U.S. President Joe Biden tells an Iranian protester on the sidelines of an election rally in California on November 4 that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement “is dead, but we are not going to announce it."

When the nuclear deal was signed with world powers, the rial was trading at 32,000 to the dollar. The agreement gave Tehran relief from financial sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

The accord collapsed in 2018 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal and reimposed crippling sanctions that have battered Iran's economy and its currency. After Washington withdrew, Iran began to breach some of the pact's nuclear limits saying they could no longer be enforced.

Tehran insists its nuclear program has only civilian purposes, but the West fears it could be moving closer to being able to construct nuclear weapons.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Russia Strengthens Military Ties With Iran
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin
The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End

The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End
Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started
What Iron Ore Prices Tell Us About Where Crude Oil Is Headed

What Iron Ore Prices Tell Us About Where Crude Oil Is Headed
The Top 5 U.S. Oil And Gas Dividend Stocks For 2023

The Top 5 U.S. Oil And Gas Dividend Stocks For 2023

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com