Protestors Shut Down Libya's Sharara Oil Field

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|72.63
|+2.25
|+3.20%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|78.17
|+2.28
|+3.00%
|Murban Crude •15 mins
|77.85
|+1.87
|+2.46%
|Natural Gas •10 mins
|2.681
|+0.113
|+4.40%
|Gasoline •10 mins
|2.153
|+0.058
|+2.75%
|Louisiana Light •1 day
|73.27
|-1.27
|-1.70%
|Bonny Light • 1 day
|77.15
|-1.04
|-1.33%
|Opec Basket • 1 day
|78.28
|-2.56
|-3.17%
|Mars US • 61 days
|79.33
|-2.03
|-2.50%
|Marine •1 day
|77.13
|+1.01
|+1.33%
|Murban •1 day
|78.42
|+1.02
|+1.32%
|Iran Heavy •1 day
|74.30
|-1.33
|-1.76%
|Basra Light •764 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •1 day
|76.52
|-1.58
|-2.02%
|Girassol • 1 day
|77.22
|-1.27
|-1.62%
|Canadian Crude Index •217 days
|53.57
|-1.23
|-2.24%
|Western Canadian Select •9 hours
|49.78
|-1.27
|-2.49%
|Canadian Condensate •9 hours
|72.53
|-1.27
|-1.72%
|Premium Synthetic •9 hours
|70.78
|-1.27
|-1.76%
|Sweet Crude •9 hours
|60.63
|-1.27
|-2.05%
|Peace Sour •9 hours
|56.88
|-1.27
|-2.18%
|Light Sour Blend • 9 hours
|59.63
|-1.27
|-2.09%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 9 hours
|59.38
|-1.27
|-2.09%
|Central Alberta • 9 hours
|57.13
|-1.27
|-2.17%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •1 day
|68.13
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Giddings •1 day
|61.88
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|ANS West Coast •5 days
|77.46
|-0.71
|-0.91%
|West Texas Sour •1 day
|65.86
|+0.13
|+0.20%
|Eagle Ford •1 day
|67.00
|-1.25
|-1.83%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 1 day
|68.13
|-0.12
|-0.18%
|Kansas Common • 6 days
|62.00
|-2.25
|-3.50%
|Buena Vista • 5 days
|78.11
|+0.13
|+0.17%
China Looks to Capitalize on Low Oil Prices
The top energy stories of…
The energy transition will involve…
Tom Kool
Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations
After false rumors of the closure of the giant Libyan Sharara oil field on Tuesday, a letter from Libya’s National Oil Company on Wednesday confirms the shutdown of one of Libya’s most important oil fields.
According to Libya’s Al-Ahrar disgruntled protestors took to the field on Wednesday morning stating that the field would not be re-opened until their demands and those of the entire region of Fezzan in Southern Libya would be met.
In talks with Libya’s Al-Ahrar TV, spokesman Abu Bakr Abu Shreya of protest group the Fezzan Gathering Association demanded better services and development of Southern Libya.
Fears are that the protests may spread to the nearby 60,000 bpd El Feel field.
The 300,000 bpd Sharara field saw a short disruption for the last time in July of 2023 when protests erupted following the arrest of an official who tried to become the boss of Libya’s central bank.
During a period of relative stability following the truce between the rivaling parties in 2020, Libya’s crude oil production has risen to around 1.2 million barrels per day, and Libya’s state oil firm has plans to ramp up production to 2 million bpd by 2030 according to Minister of Oil and Gas Mohamed Oun.
By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com
