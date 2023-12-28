Oil’s Mega Acquisition Spree Might Not Be Over Yet

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.90 +0.13 +0.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 78.39 -1.26 -1.58%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.20 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.538 -0.019 -0.74%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 2.096 +0.010 +0.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 79.81 -1.67 -2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 55 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 2.096 +0.010 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 77.97 -1.20 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 79.55 -1.01 -1.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 77.13 -1.38 -1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 759 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 79.25 -1.18 -1.47%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 79.81 -1.67 -2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 79.81 -1.67 -2.05%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 79.62 -1.20 -1.48%
Chart Opec Basket 8 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 212 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 53.51 -1.46 -2.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 76.26 -1.46 -1.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 74.51 -1.46 -1.92%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 64.36 -1.46 -2.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 60.61 -1.46 -2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 60.61 -1.46 -2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 63.36 -1.46 -2.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 63.11 -1.46 -2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 60.86 -1.46 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 76.81 -1.41 -1.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.34 +0.55 +0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 80.29 -1.29 -1.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.19 -1.46 -2.10%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 68.25 -3.75 -5.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 68.25 -2.34 -3.31%
Chart Kansas Common 20 hours 62.00 -2.25 -3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.07 -1.46 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 21 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 1 day CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

Qatar Signs Its First-Ever Five-Year Crude Supply Deal with Shell

Virgin's Hyperloop Venture Collapses Amid Financial Struggles

Virgin's Hyperloop Venture Collapses Amid Financial Struggles

Hyperloop One, a startup once…

Next-Gen Hydrogen Visualization Could Accelerate Clean Energy Progress

Next-Gen Hydrogen Visualization Could Accelerate Clean Energy Progress

Researchers have developed a new…

Unpacking the Top Energy Stories of 2023

Unpacking the Top Energy Stories of 2023

The top energy stories of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil’s Mega Acquisition Spree Might Not Be Over Yet

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 28, 2023, 6:00 PM CST
  • The Permian Basin has seen a surge in mergers and acquisitions, exceeding $100 billion in value.
  • Major deals include Exxon's acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources, Chevron's purchase of Hess Corporation, and Occidental's takeover of CrownRock.
  • The trend of consolidation is expected to continue, with large E&P firms focusing on acquiring assets and resource inventories in the Permian Basin.
Join Our Community
Permian

In just two months, three of the biggest U.S. oil companies announced major acquisitions valued at a total of $135 billion. Industry executives and analysts expect the consolidation drive in the oil and gas sector to continue amid high stock values and the desire of many firms to get their hands on more inventory for production in the top shale basin, the Permian.  

The Permian saw a surge in mergers and acquisitions this year, with the total value already exceeding a record $100 billion, according to energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, as large operators look to add more acreage and expand their reserves and production.    

Acquisition Spree 

The latter part of this year saw the biggest deals in the U.S. oil and gas industry and the largest such acquisitions for years. Most were stock transactions in which the supermajors took advantage of their high share prices to propose friendly all-stock deals to smaller rivals. 

In October, Exxon announced a deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources in an all-stock transaction valued at $59.5 billion. The implied total enterprise value of the transaction, including net debt, is approximately $64.5 billion.

Exxon said back then that the proposed transaction “transforms ExxonMobil’s upstream portfolio, more than doubling the company’s Permian footprint and creating an industry-leading, high-quality, high-return undeveloped U.S. unconventional inventory position.” 

Weeks later, Chevron said it would buy Hess Corporation in an all-stock transaction valued at $53 billion with a total enterprise value, including debt, at $60 billion. 

The frenetic deal-making this year also included Permian Resources buying Earthstone Energy in an all-stock deal valued at $4.5 billion, which is expected to create a $14-billion premier producer in the Delaware basin in the Permian.

The latest announced deal was Occidental Petroleum’s acquisition of Permian oil and gas producer CrownRock for cash and stock in a deal valued at around $12 billion, including debt. Related: Petrobras Returns to Africa with Shell Asset Acquisition

The acquisition will boost Occidental’s premier Permian portfolio with the addition of around 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) of high-margin, lower-decline unconventional production in 2024, as well as approximately 1,700 undeveloped locations, Oxy said.

The three deals by Exxon, Chevron, and Occidental alone are valued at over $135 billion. 

All three companies plan to increase their oil and gas production in the Permian, which still holds the biggest undeveloped quality inventory of resources, analysts say. 

Chevron and Exxon have already announced capital budgets for 2024 focusing on the Permian. Exxon expects its oil and gas production to be about 3.8 million oil-equivalent barrels per day in 2024, rising to about 4.2 million oil-equivalent barrels per day by 2027, driven by growth in the Permian and Guyana. 

Chevron’s $14 billion upstream investments in 2024 will include $5 billion that will go towards developments in the Permian.

Consolidation To Continue 

“The Permian is uniquely positioned among U.S. shale plays as having both the most remaining high-quality inventory and the greatest opportunity for resource expansion,” Andrew Dittmar, senior vice president at Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR), said in October, commenting on the Q3 merger activity and the blockbuster deals announced at the start of the fourth quarter. 

“The outlook for shale is bright from here and M&A will be robust as companies want to secure their piece of that future.”

Companies with exposure to the Permian will be the most attractive acquisition targets going forward, according to Dittmar. 

Industry executives of companies active in the Permian expect more large-size deals to be announced in the near term, according to the Dallas Fed Energy Survey. 

Of the 122 executives responding to a question in the survey, 77% said they expect more acquisitions of $50 billion or more to occur in the next two years.  

While the acquisition spree is helping large exploration and production firms, it’s not necessarily good news for oilfield service providers. 

“The consolidation of operators will impede the growth and sustainability of the oilfield service sector,” one executive at a service firm wrote in comments to the Dallas Fed survey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This will lead to the demise of small independent oil and gas operators, as they will be unable to obtain reasonable pricing from the few remaining service providers.” 

Yet the large E&P companies in Texas and southern New Mexico, home to the Permian basin, expect to continue buying assets and resource inventories, the survey found. Asked about their firm’s primary goal for 2024, the most-selected response among large firms was “acquire assets” (35% of respondents) followed by “reduce debt” (20% of respondents). 

This M&A spree is not opportunistic as the industry is in an upcycle while investors value scale, analysts at Wood Mackenzie said after Exxon and Chevron announced their respective acquisitions. 

Moreover, the major oil firms are mostly agreeing to all-stock or cash-and-stock mergers, which leaves them with enough cash to follow through with their capital expenditure plans in the near to medium term without taking on additional debt. 

“The stock market re-rating over the last two years rewarded ExxonMobil and Chevron with premium-rated equity currency to fund all-stock acquisitions – a less risky proposition in volatile commodity markets than leveraging the balance sheet,” WoodMac’s analysts say. 

“These were friendly takeovers of companies trading near all-time highs.”   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Unpacking the Top Energy Stories of 2023
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver

U.S. States Make Bold Move to Reclassify Gold and Silver
New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia

New U.S. Oil Field Developments Are A Sign Of Things To Come For Saudi Arabia
Copper Prices Waver as Global Supply Faces New Challenges

Copper Prices Waver as Global Supply Faces New Challenges
U.S. Shatters Oil Production Records in 2023

U.S. Shatters Oil Production Records in 2023
In Show of Support, UK Deploys Warship To Guyana

In Show of Support, UK Deploys Warship To Guyana

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com