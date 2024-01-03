“Oil Five” Sovereign Wealth Funds Pass $4 Trillion Mark

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.29 +1.91 +2.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.88 +1.99 +2.62%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.85 +1.87 +2.46%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.698 +0.130 +5.06%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.142 +0.047 +2.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 73.27 -1.27 -1.70%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 73.27 -1.27 -1.70%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.15 -1.04 -1.33%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.28 -2.56 -3.17%
Chart Mars US 61 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.142 +0.047 +2.26%

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.13 +1.01 +1.33%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.42 +1.02 +1.32%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 74.30 -1.33 -1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 764 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 76.52 -1.58 -2.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.15 -1.04 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.15 -1.04 -1.33%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.22 -1.27 -1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 78.28 -2.56 -3.17%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 217 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 49.78 -1.27 -2.49%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 72.53 -1.27 -1.72%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 70.78 -1.27 -1.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 60.63 -1.27 -2.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 56.88 -1.27 -2.18%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 56.88 -1.27 -2.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 59.63 -1.27 -2.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 59.38 -1.27 -2.09%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 57.13 -1.27 -2.17%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 73.27 -1.27 -1.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 68.13 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 61.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 77.46 -0.71 -0.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 65.86 +0.13 +0.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 67.00 -1.25 -1.83%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 67.00 -1.25 -1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 68.13 -0.12 -0.18%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 62.00 -2.25 -3.50%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.11 +0.13 +0.17%

China Looks to Capitalize on Low Oil Prices

Unpacking the Top Energy Stories of 2023

Unpacking the Top Energy Stories of 2023

The top energy stories of…

Next-Gen Hydrogen Visualization Could Accelerate Clean Energy Progress

Next-Gen Hydrogen Visualization Could Accelerate Clean Energy Progress

Researchers have developed a new…

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Related News

“Oil Five” Sovereign Wealth Funds Pass $4 Trillion Mark

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 03, 2024, 6:30 AM CST

The sovereign wealth funds of the Gulf Cooperation Council members topped $4 trillion last year, which was an all-time high.

Called the “Oil Five”, the group of top sovereign wealth funds includes three entities from the United Arab Emirates, one from Saudi Arabia, and the Qatar Investment Authority. The five invested a total $75.6 billion last year, which was a decline on 2022 investments, the Khaleej Times reported, citing data from a report by Global SWF.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund and the Qatar Investment Authority were the most active investors, accounting for the bulk of the five’s total, at some $68 billion. The Saudi sovereign wealth fund was also the biggest investor globally last year, deploying $31.6 billion across 49 deals.

The amount was a 33% increase on 2022 and a record for any sovereign wealth fund. The total spend of sovereign wealth funds last year reached $123.8 billion. The five oil funds from the Gulf were the most active investors during the year.

The increase in investments for the Gulf oil kingdoms’ sovereign wealth funds comes amid lower oil prices and also lower production for Saudi Arabia. Based on their assets under management, however, it appears the effect of the oil price rout last year will manifest with a delay.

The UAE, meanwhile, launched a new investment fund at the COP28 climate conference in December. The entity will have a size of $30 billion and will be a partnership between the Emirates, BlackRock, TPG, and Brookfield, the Financial Times reported in late November, citing sources in the know.

A day later Reuters confirmed the news citing the official announcement of the UAE’s President, who said the fund, dubbed ALTERRA, will seek to raise up to $250 billion by the end of the decade, to invest in in climate-related initiatives.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

