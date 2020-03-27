Price War Hits Africa’s Largest Oil Producer

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 21.51 -1.09 -4.82%
Graph down Brent Crude 45 mins 27.95 -0.70 -2.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 1.671 -0.018 -1.07%
Graph down Mars US 55 mins 15.36 -3.59 -18.94%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 26.04 -0.90 -3.34%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 21.75 -0.30 -1.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 15.78 -3.97 -20.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 15.78 -3.97 -20.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 14.67 -2.17 -12.89%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.671 -0.018 -1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 25.72 -1.47 -5.41%
Graph down Murban 2 days 26.83 -1.69 -5.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 16.97 -0.14 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 32.33 -0.95 -2.85%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 23.85 -0.28 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 25.55 -0.31 -1.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 26.04 -0.90 -3.34%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 8.510 -0.600 -6.59%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 7.200 -1.890 -20.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 23.45 -1.89 -7.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 23.00 -1.89 -7.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 18.35 -1.89 -9.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 12.60 -1.89 -13.04%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 12.60 -1.89 -13.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 16.85 -1.89 -10.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 21.60 -1.89 -8.05%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 13.10 -1.89 -12.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 15.78 -3.97 -20.10%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 18.00 -1.00 -5.26%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 11.75 -1.00 -7.84%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 26.73 +0.03 +0.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 15.46 -1.09 -6.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 19.41 -1.09 -5.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 19.41 -1.09 -5.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 18.00 -1.00 -5.26%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 12.75 -2.00 -13.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 28.08 -1.89 -6.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 7 minutes Did Trump start the oil price war?
  • 11 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 15 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 18 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 2 hours Dept of Energy ditches plans to buy Crude Oil for SPR
  • 30 mins Dr. Fauci is over rated.
  • 17 hours Trump to New York - DROP DEAD!
  • 23 mins Western Canadian Select selling for $6.48 bbl. Enbridge charges between $7 to $9 bbl to ship to the GOM refineries.
  • 23 hours TARIFF ON FOREIGN OIL
  • 3 hours Wastewater Infrastructure Needs
  • 10 hours Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 3 hours >>The falling of the Persian Gulf oil empires is near <<
  • 22 hours Oversupply vs Storage (and when do we run out of it?)

Breaking News:

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Oil Climbs As U.S. Pushes For An End To The Price War

Oil Climbs As U.S. Pushes For An End To The Price War

Oil prices climbed for the…

What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?

What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?

The combination of the Saudi…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Price War Hits Africa’s Largest Oil Producer

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 27, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT Eni Nigeria

Caught in the Saudi-Russian oil price war, Africa’s largest oil producer, Nigeria, has discounted deeply its crude and aims to pump as much as it can, trying to retain customers in the unprecedented demand plunge.

However, the price to pay in the oil price war may be too steep for Nigeria.   

Right now, Nigeria’s only response is to discount its oil and to pump oil at maximum levels possible, the country’s petroleum, minister Timipre Sylva, told Bloomberg in an interview.   

Africa’s largest producer also calls for Saudi Arabia and Russia to end the price war and welcomes U.S. appeals on OPEC’s leader Saudi Arabia to rethink its strategy of flooding the market with oil starting next week.

Earlier this month, Nigeria discounted its primary crude grades Qua Iboe and Bonny Light and will be selling them in April at a $3 per barrel discount to Dated Brent. Even at the steepest discount in decades, Nigeria may be unable to sell all its April cargoes, traders told Bloomberg this week, as oil demand plunges and other oil producers are also heavily discounting their crude.

Nigeria’s position in the oil price war is not very strong as most of its export earnings rely on crude oil sales.

Related: Not Even The $2 Trillion Stimulus Package Can Save Oil Markets

According to Fitch Ratings, Nigeria’s breakeven oil price – the oil price required to balance the government's budget, all else being equal – is $144 a barrel, the highest among major oil producers in the Middle East and Africa, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar.  

The demand destruction and the low oil prices will hit many African oil producers, with Nigeria leading the pack with estimated revenue losses of US$15.4 billion at $30 oil this year, estimates from the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center showed this week.  

Oil accounts for just 10 percent of Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP), but it is responsible for 57 percent of government budget revenues.

“Oil also accounts for 94 percent of exports and a similar percent of foreign

exchange earnings. Thus, government coffers will be hit harder than GDP, and as a result, public services in oil producers will be constrained, just as these countries scramble to shore up their health and education sectors in response to the virus,” Luke Tyburski, project assistant with the Atlantic Council’s Africa Center, wrote.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Egypt Sentences Five People To Death For Deadly Oil Pipeline Explosion

Next Post

Egypt Sentences Five People To Death For Deadly Oil Pipeline Explosion

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

 Alt text

What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com