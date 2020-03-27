Egypt Sentences Five People To Death For Deadly Oil Pipeline Explosion

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 21.51 -1.09 -4.82%
Graph down Brent Crude 45 mins 27.95 -0.70 -2.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 1.671 -0.018 -1.07%
Graph down Mars US 55 mins 15.36 -3.59 -18.94%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 26.04 -0.90 -3.34%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 21.75 -0.30 -1.36%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 15.78 -3.97 -20.10%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 15.78 -3.97 -20.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 14.67 -2.17 -12.89%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.671 -0.018 -1.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 25.72 -1.47 -5.41%
Graph down Murban 2 days 26.83 -1.69 -5.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 16.97 -0.14 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 32.33 -0.95 -2.85%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 23.85 -0.28 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 24.83 -0.41 -1.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 25.55 -0.31 -1.20%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 26.04 -0.90 -3.34%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 8.510 -0.600 -6.59%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 7.200 -1.890 -20.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 23.45 -1.89 -7.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 23.00 -1.89 -7.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 18.35 -1.89 -9.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 12.60 -1.89 -13.04%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 12.60 -1.89 -13.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 16.85 -1.89 -10.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 21.60 -1.89 -8.05%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 13.10 -1.89 -12.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 15.78 -3.97 -20.10%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 18.00 -1.00 -5.26%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 11.75 -1.00 -7.84%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 26.73 +0.03 +0.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 15.46 -1.09 -6.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 19.41 -1.09 -5.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 19.41 -1.09 -5.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 18.00 -1.00 -5.26%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 12.75 -2.00 -13.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 28.08 -1.89 -6.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 7 minutes Did Trump start the oil price war?
  • 11 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 15 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 18 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 2 hours Dept of Energy ditches plans to buy Crude Oil for SPR
  • 30 mins Dr. Fauci is over rated.
  • 17 hours Trump to New York - DROP DEAD!
  • 23 mins Western Canadian Select selling for $6.48 bbl. Enbridge charges between $7 to $9 bbl to ship to the GOM refineries.
  • 23 hours TARIFF ON FOREIGN OIL
  • 3 hours Wastewater Infrastructure Needs
  • 10 hours Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 3 hours >>The falling of the Persian Gulf oil empires is near <<
  • 22 hours Oversupply vs Storage (and when do we run out of it?)

Breaking News:

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

The Complete History Of Fossil Fuels

The Complete History Of Fossil Fuels

From coal to natural gas…

Why This Is Not The Right Time To Buy Energy Stocks

Why This Is Not The Right Time To Buy Energy Stocks

After a strong three-day rally,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Egypt Sentences Five People To Death For Deadly Oil Pipeline Explosion

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 27, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT Egypt oil and gas

An Egyptian criminal court sentenced this week five people to death for oil pipeline damage that killed nine people in November, Egyptian media report.

Five other people who were involved in the pipeline destruction received a sentence of 25 years in jail.  

The ten defendants rented in October a private property in northern Egypt, through which a petroleum pipeline passed, to dig underground and place smaller pipes to steal fuel from the pipeline.

In the middle of November 2019, the would-be petroleum thieves accidentally ruptured the pipeline while trying to steal gasoline, causing a leak and a fire that killed nine people and injured more than a dozen others. A hospital in the area of the village between Alexandria and Cairo was full of survivors from the fire, and there appeared to be more wounded people treated for injuries than reported, one resident told Reuters at the time.  

Egypt’s top prosecutor, Hamada al-Sawy, had referred the defendants to a criminal court in the country after the failed fuel thieves confessed to their crime.

In recent years, Egypt has been gradually cutting its fuel subsidy program, aiming to let fuel prices reach international levels and stop subsidizing fuels as part of a program for economic reforms backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in exchange for loans.

By the middle of 2019, Egypt had phased out subsidies on most fuels, saving government expenses in the process, but allowing fuel prices for consumers to rise.

In July 2019, Egypt decided to create a committee that would set the fuel prices in the country every three months, based on international oil prices. This committee is expected to soon announce the new fuel prices as of April 1, and is considering slashing them by 20-30 percent, due to the low oil prices and the challenges for the economies in the COVID-19 pandemic, local outlet Ahram Online reported this week, citing a source with knowledge of the matter.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Iraq Wants 30% Capex Cut From Foreign Oil Firms

Next Post

Price War Hits Africa’s Largest Oil Producer

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War

 Alt text

What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com