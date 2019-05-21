Petronas Starts Production At Floating LNG Facility Off Malaysia

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.75 -0.38 -0.60%
Brent Crude 2 hours 72.18 +0.21 +0.29%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.645 +0.004 +0.15%
Mars US 2 hours 68.14 -0.51 -0.74%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.47 -0.10 -0.14%
Urals 19 hours 69.73 -0.43 -0.61%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.42 +0.40 +0.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.42 +0.40 +0.56%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.27 -0.33 -0.45%
Mexican Basket 5 days 64.57 -0.06 -0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.645 +0.004 +0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 71.74 -0.72 -0.99%
Murban 19 hours 72.74 -0.88 -1.20%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 65.11 -0.54 -0.82%
Basra Light 19 hours 73.61 -0.39 -0.53%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 72.18 -0.58 -0.80%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.27 -0.33 -0.45%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.27 -0.33 -0.45%
Girassol 19 hours 72.85 -0.53 -0.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.47 -0.10 -0.14%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 34 mins 44.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 50.11 +0.29 +0.58%
Canadian Condensate 88 days 59.96 +0.29 +0.49%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 63.66 +0.29 +0.46%
Sweet Crude 4 days 55.71 +0.29 +0.52%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.51 +0.29 +0.54%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.51 +0.29 +0.54%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 58.61 +0.29 +0.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.31 +0.29 +0.47%
Central Alberta 4 days 55.46 +0.29 +0.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.42 +0.40 +0.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 59.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 19 hours 53.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.40 -0.81 -1.11%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 56.94 -0.11 -0.19%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 60.89 -0.11 -0.18%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 60.89 -0.11 -0.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 59.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.75 +0.34 +0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 6 minutes UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 13 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 15 minutes Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 4 hours Wonders of Shale- Gas,bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 37 mins Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 3 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 3 hours Trump bogged down in Mideast quagmire. US spent $Trillions, lost Thousands of lives, and lost goodwill. FOR WHAT? US interests ? WHAT INTEREST ? . . . . China greatest threat next 50 years.
  • 42 mins California's Oil Industry Collapses Despite Shale Boom
  • 4 hours Knock-Knock: Aircraft Carrier Seen As Barometer Of Tensions With Iran
  • 1 hour Misunderstanding between USA and Iran the cause of current stand off, I call BS
  • 2 hours Rural and Conservative: Polish Towns Go 'LGBT free' Ahead Of Bitter European Election Campaign
  • 9 hours Devastating Sanctions: Iran and Venezuela hurting
  • 9 hours Shale to be profitable in 2019!!!
  • 1 hour Iceland Reducing Gas Stations By Half By 2025
  • 4 hours "We cannot be relying on fossil fuels to burn as an energy source at all in our country" - Canadian NDP Political Leader
  • 7 hours Global Warming Making The Rich Richer

Breaking News:

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Undeterred By Peak Oil, Saudis Look To Become World’s Largest Oil Trader

Undeterred By Peak Oil, Saudis Look To Become World’s Largest Oil Trader

Saudi Arabia’s state oil giant…

This $25 Billion Discovery Could Trigger A New Oil Boom

This $25 Billion Discovery Could Trigger A New Oil Boom

A little-known company has just…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Petronas Starts Production At Floating LNG Facility Off Malaysia

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 21, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT Petronas LNG

Malaysian state-controlled oil and gas company Petronas said on Tuesday that it had achieved first liquefied natural gas (LNG) production from its floating LNG facility Satu off the northeastern coast of the island of Borneo.

Gas from the Kebabangan field is being fed to the PETRONAS Floating LNG Satu (PFLNG Satu) facility via a flexible pipeline. The floating facility is now used at a new location after producing LNG from the Kanowit gas field offshore a neighboring Malaysian state, where Petronas started a world first production of LNG from a floating LNG facility in 2017.

“We not only prove our concept of relocatable floating LNG facility, but we have also seamlessly achieved the first LNG drop in just 3 days after first gas in,” Petronas Vice President of LNG Asset, Zakaria Kasah, said in a statement.

Malaysia is one of the top LNG producers in the world and will be facing stiff competition in the coming years from a wave of new LNG projects, especially in the United States.

Rystad Energy forecast earlier this year that global LNG production will increase by 11 percent in 2019 and reach 350 million tons per annum on the back of more liquefaction capacity.

Related: OPEC+ Top Priority: Don’t Crash Oil Prices

“This is mostly driven by the commissioning of US projects. The US is expected to see capacity more than double in 2019, thereby making it the country with the third-largest exporting capacity and pushing Malaysia into fourth place. Australia could also overtake Qatar as the world’s largest LNG exporter this year,” Rystad Energy’s head of gas market research Carlos Torres Diaz said in February this year.

According to Wood Mackenzie, more than 60 million tons in annual production capacity is due a final investment decision this year—a record number and a hefty increase over the 21 million tons in capacity sanctioned last year. This could tip the market into oversupply, but not this year: LNG projects take years to build, Wood Mac said in January this year.

In a more recent estimate, Giles Farrer, WoodMac’s Research Director, Global Gas and LNG Supply, said at the end of April:

“While there is a risk that current low LNG prices may cause some proposed projects to be cancelled, we think the risk to new LNG supply development is actually to the upside. In our high case we anticipate that an additional 70 mmtpa could be sanctioned in the next three years.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Initially Defiant Turkey Complies With U.S. Sanctions On Iranian Oil

Next Post

Initially Defiant Turkey Complies With U.S. Sanctions On Iranian Oil

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

 Alt text

A New Middle East Mega-War Is Unfolding Right Before Our Eyes
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com