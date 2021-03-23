X

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 20 hours Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 20 hours Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 15 mins Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 4 days Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques

Breaking News:

Jet Fuel Demand Set To Recover As U.S. Air Travel Picks Up

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert

EVs Overrated As Climate Game Changers: Expert

Electric cars are highly overrated…

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

Oil prices plummeted by 4…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

PDVSA Oil Terminal Declares Bankruptcy

By Irina Slav - Mar 23, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

The operator of an oil terminal operated by Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA has declared bankruptcy, blaming it on U.S. sanctions, Reuters has reported, citing court documents.

According to the court documents, the operator of the terminal on the Caribbean island of Bonaire filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, saying it could not keep paying its debts because U.S. sanctions had cut off its access to “international trade” and to cash in bank accounts.

However, the company, Bonaire Petroleum Corporation, said in its filing that there was a third party that could provide the money it needed to “satisfy its preferred creditors and offer a settlement to its unsecured creditors.”

The Reuters report notes that Bonaire Petroleum Corporation could store up to 10 million barrels of crude at its terminal and load tankers from deepwater docks. The company was ordered last year to remove the oil because of the danger of tank leaks.

There must have been hope in Venezuela that the new U.S. administration would lift sanctions, similar to its positive signals to Iran. However, President Biden is in no hurry to do that until his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro gives a stronger signal that he is ready to negotiate with the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Maduro government is trying to turn things around for its battered oil industry that was the focal point of U.S. sanctions because of its vital importance for the Venezuelan economy.

Earlier this month, Maduro said the Venezuelan National Assembly would consider reforms to the country’s oil law that would open the door to “new business models.”

Foreign companies have expressed interest in getting their hands on some of Venezuela’s massive oil reserves, the biggest crude reserves in the world. But most international oil firms, especially the biggest ones with exposure to the U.S. stock and banking markets, will wait for U.S. sanctions to potentially ease before trying to enter the Venezuelan oil sector again.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

