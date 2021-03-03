Maduro Hints At “New Business Models” In Oil

X

Russia Considers Cutting Government Borrowing As Oil Prices Rally

3 Ways To Play The Next Commodity Supercycle

3 Ways To Play The Next Commodity Supercycle

After a lackluster decade for…

Oil Workers Move To Renewable Jobs, But The Pay Is Lower

Oil Workers Move To Renewable Jobs, But The Pay Is Lower

As thousands of oil and…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

By Irina Slav - Mar 03, 2021, 10:30 AM CST

The Venezuelan National Assembly will consider reforms to the country’s oil law that will open the door to “new business models,” President Nicolas Maduro said this week, as quoted by Reuters.

Maduro did not offer any details on the reforms and what these new business models would entail. The statement appears to be the latest attempt by the Venezuelan government to reverse a seemingly irreversible downturn in the country’s oil industry, resulting from years of underinvestment, mismanagement, and U.S. sanctions.

The current law states that PDVSA must hold majority stakes in any oil venture with foreign and local private companies, and is the only entity allowed to market Venezuelan oil.

PDVSA has joint ventures with Russian and Chinese companies, and it operated a joint venture with Chevron until President Trump ordered the major to leave Venezuela last year. Reports said that even though PDVSA was the majority partner in these joint ventures, the day-to-day operations were largely left to be managed by the foreign partner.

Venezuela’s oil production has been on a steady and severe decline over the past few years, ever since the 2014 oil price crisis began, plunging the country into an economic crisis. Then after Donald Trump became president of the United States, sanctions targeting Venezuela’s oil industry added to the government’s woes with underinvestment and mismanagement.

Exports of crude have also been stifled by U.S. sanctions, but Venezuela, like its sanction buddy Iran, has been finding ways to get its oil to buyers abroad. Tactics have included masking the oil’s origin by adding chemicals to it, ship-to-ship transfers at sea, and selling the oil through companies with no track record in oil trading.

As a result, the latest tanker tracking data revealed that February exports rose to over 500,000 bpd, from less than 500,000 bpd in January. According to a Reuters report, the February export average, including both crude and fuels, was the highest in 10 months.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

