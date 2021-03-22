Saudi Arabia Sidelined By Biden's Middle East Strategy

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 60.77 -0.79 -1.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 63.79 -0.83 -1.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.548 -0.034 -1.32%
Graph down Heating Oil 17 mins SellBuy 1.809 -0.021 -1.13%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 1.942 -0.018 -0.93%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 63.48 +1.33 +2.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 63.48 +1.33 +2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 62.47 -4.29 -6.43%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 61.66 +0.12 +0.19%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 1.942 -0.018 -0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 63.19 +1.07 +1.72%
Graph up Murban 1 day 63.62 +0.87 +1.39%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 59.47 +0.20 +0.34%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 65.28 +0.30 +0.46%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 62.61 +0.11 +0.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 1 day 63.58 +0.24 +0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 62.47 -4.29 -6.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 50.97 +1.42 +2.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 25 mins 50.51 +0.12 +0.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 25 mins 60.56 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 25 mins 61.96 +0.12 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 25 mins 58.91 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 25 mins 57.51 +0.12 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 25 mins 57.51 +0.12 +0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 25 mins 58.31 +0.12 +0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 25 mins 63.66 +0.12 +0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 25 mins 57.81 +0.12 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 63.48 +1.33 +2.14%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 58.00 +0.25 +0.43%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 51.75 +0.25 +0.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 63.15 -4.87 -7.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 55.50 +0.13 +0.23%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 59.45 +0.13 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 59.45 +0.13 +0.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 58.00 +0.25 +0.43%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 51.75 +1.50 +2.99%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 67.81 +1.42 +2.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 hours Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 7 hours Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 3 days Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 2 hours Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 4 days A Wind Farm in Coal Country
  • 4 days Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor

Breaking News:

Russia Says LNG Production Capacity Could Jump Threefold By 2035

Saudi Arabia Must Prepare For More Attacks On Its Oil Industry

Saudi Arabia Must Prepare For More Attacks On Its Oil Industry

Oil markets have been shocked…

Saudi Arabia Proposes Ceasefire In Yemen Conflict

Saudi Arabia Proposes Ceasefire In Yemen Conflict

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal…

China Makes Move On Riyadh As Washington Considers Sanctions

China Makes Move On Riyadh As Washington Considers Sanctions

Saudi-U.S. relations took a hit…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. Middle East
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Sidelined By Biden's Middle East Strategy

By Simon Watkins - Mar 22, 2021, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

After the first oil price war launched by the Saudis against the then-nascent U.S. shale sector in 2014, Washington took the view that the Kingdom had broken the core 1945 agreement made between the two countries and that consequently, the U.S. needed to begin to reduce its dependence on Saudi oil imports down to insignificant levels over time. This view was reinforced when the Saudis launched another oil price war in 2020, again principally aimed at damaging the U.S. shale sector, that was only ended with the direct threat from former President Donald Trump to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) that unless Saudi stopped the oil price war then the U.S. would withdraw its military support for the country in general, and the ruling Al-Saud family in particular. Given this backdrop, it is unsurprising that the U.S.’s new cornerstone strategy to counter growing Chinese influence in the Middle East’s oil and gas sector appears to barely involve Saudi Arabia at all.

The new strategy is centered on putting into place a series of U.S.-brokered deals between its key representative in the Middle East, Israel, and as many Arab states as possible. The overt purpose of this alliance is to counter the increasing power of Iran in the region, about which both Israel and many Arab states share a profound concern, but more than that the alliance will act as a bulwark for the U.S, against the increase of influence of China especially in the Middle East, and wielded in the first instance through Iran. So far this alliance has been able to strike cooperation deals – formally, ‘relationship normalisation’ deals – with the UAE and Bahrain in the Middle East (and also with Morocco) but hopes are high in Washington that this roster will be expanded shortly to include such regular U.S. allies as Kuwait and others. The U.S. view on the Saudis being a part of this new alliance at some point is a function of the broader view in the White House before Trump lost the election, which was: “We’re not going to put up with any more crap from the Saudis”. More specifically, the U.S. will be happy enough to have the Saudis as part of the U.S.-Israel-Arab states alliance should it wish to join (MbS is thought to be personally in favour of it) but it will not ‘put up with any crap’ from Saudi as the price to get it to join. With or without Saudi Arabia formally being part of the U.S. alliance it can continue to act as the principal lightning rod for Iran’s attacks against U.S. influence in the region.

Related Video: Can Saudis Defend Aramco from Houthis?

Given its huge economic growth potential even from its currently high base – and the corollary lift to its oil and gas demand that this will bring – India is being touted by the U.S. as a viable counterpoint to China’s enormous demand for energy products in the future. Specifically, according to a recent major report from the IEA, India’s energy consumption is expected to nearly double as its gross domestic product expands to an estimated US$8.6 trillion by 2040 under its current national policy scenario (the equivalent of adding another economy the size of Japan to the world economy in less than 20 years). Particularly of note to Middle Eastern hydrocarbons producers will be the projection that India’s oil demand is expected to rise to at least 8.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2040 from about 5 million bpd in 2019, while its natural gas needs are projected to more than triple to 201 billion cubic metres.

In this precise context, last week saw comments from India’s Oil Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, that he and the chief executive officer of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC), Sultan Al Jaber, had discussed ways to strengthen energy cooperation “in the hydrocarbon sector and beyond” between the two countries. This co-operation has already grown extremely quickly after the relationship normalisation deal was signed by the UAE on 15 September last year. ADNOC is being seen by the U.S. as a key oil supplier in the new Middle East order, with plans to swiftly increase its crude oil production by around 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to at least 5 million bpd by 2030 at the latest, and to increase its gas output as well. Further weight was added to this joint effort with the recent award by the UAE of a second major oil and gas exploration block concession to the U.S.’s Occidental. The U.S., for its part, was extremely supportive of ensuring India’s compliance as an end-buyer for any oil that ADNOC might produce with India approving a proposal that allows ADNOC to become the only overseas company entitled to hold and store India’s vitally-important strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) and to export oil from the SPR if there is no domestic demand for it. In addition to this, the UAE has become a partner in an Indian joint venture to build a 1.2 million bpd refinery and petrochemical complex on the country’s west coast. Related: The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance

At the same time that India is looking to expand its imports of oil from the UAE, and to extend its cooperation further with ADNOC, it is seeking to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia, various sources in India’s oil sector commented last week. According to these reports, the Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, as well as Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals and other state refiners, are preparing to lift about 10.8 million barrels in May compared to the average state refiners’ take of 14.7-14.8 million barrels of Saudi oil per month. This is in line with Oil Minister Pradhan’s repeated criticism of Saudi Arabia’s additional oil production cuts to the OPEC+ cuts being a key cause for the recent spikes in oil prices that have negatively affected India’s budget.

This move away from Saudi oil and towards oil from the UAE follows the displacement of Saudi Arabia from the number two oil supplier position to India by the UAE’s sponsor in the Arab States alliance – the U.S. itself. Specifically, oil industry figures for February showed that the total volume of India’s crude oil imports from the U.S. overtook those from Saudi Arabia in the month, with the U.S. moving from number five to number two in the supply table. US crude imports jumping to the second spot in February, from fifth in 2020. This change in supplier rankings was partly a deliberate move by India to signal its displeasure with Saudi over its surprise voluntary oil production cuts and partly due to refiners targeting different oil grades in anticipation of higher gasoline demand, according to local analysts. Even before this switch, according to industry data, U.S. crude imports to India stood at 12.69 million metric tons in 2020, up nearly 29 per cent from a year earlier. In February, though, inflows from the U.S. was 2.11 million metric ton, around 32 per cent higher than the 1.61 million metric tons from Saudi Arabia.

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Proposes Ceasefire In Yemen Conflict
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Sees Biggest Single-Day Loss Since April 2020

Oil Sees Biggest Single-Day Loss Since April 2020
Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers
Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News
Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices

Biden’s Energy Agenda To Reduce Oil Production And Boost Prices
The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance

The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com