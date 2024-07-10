Oxy Strikes Carbon Credit Deal With Microsoft

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.93 -0.48 -0.59%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.09 -0.57 -0.67%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.30 -0.47 -0.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.344 -0.016 -0.68%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.508 -0.019 -0.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.23 -0.81 -0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.23 -0.81 -0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.81 -1.34 -1.52%
Chart Mars US 249 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.508 -0.019 -0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 12 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 12 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 12 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 953 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 12 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 12 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 12 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.81 -1.34 -1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 406 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 25 mins 65.81 -0.92 -1.38%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 25 mins 83.56 -0.92 -1.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 25 mins 81.81 -0.92 -1.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 25 mins 76.76 -0.92 -1.18%
Graph down Peace Sour 25 mins 74.21 -0.92 -1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 25 mins 74.21 -0.92 -1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 25 mins 76.66 -0.92 -1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 25 mins 81.26 -0.92 -1.12%
Chart Central Alberta 25 mins 74.66 -0.92 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.23 -0.81 -0.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 16 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 78.39 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 -1.50 -1.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.50 -1.00 -1.36%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.70 -0.72 -0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 2 days Natron Energy Achieves First-Ever Commercial-Scale Production of Sodium-Ion Batteries in the U.S.
  • 1 day The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 4 days RUSSIA - Turkey & India Stop Buying Russian Oil as USA Increases Crackdown on Sanctions

Breaking News:

Oxy Strikes Carbon Credit Deal With Microsoft

Gold's Potential as a Safe Haven in a Warming World

Gold's Potential as a Safe Haven in a Warming World

Fluctuating temperatures, ferocious summer storms,…

2 Million Texans Without Power as Hurricane Beryl Reaches Houston

2 Million Texans Without Power as Hurricane Beryl Reaches Houston

Hurricane Beryl, the first Atlantic…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oxy Strikes Carbon Credit Deal With Microsoft

By Irina Slav - Jul 10, 2024, 1:29 AM CDT

Occidental Petroleum has signed a deal with Microsoft for the sale of 500,000 tons in carbon removal credits from a carbon capture facility that Oxy is building in Texas.

The Stratos direct air capture facility will have the capacity to suck up to 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually, meaning Microsoft will be its single client buying the entire “output”.

Microsoft urgently needs to lower its carbon footprint because its AI push is bringing emissions to new records. The company reported a 30% increase in emissions since 2020—and it is not the only one. Google recently reported a 50% surge in its own emissions since 2019 because of the rise if artificial intelligence.

Occidental, for its part, is the first U.S. oil firm to pledge net-zero emissions, including the emissions from the use of its products, dubbed Scope 3. Oxy is betting big on direct air capture (DAC) technology to directly remove the greenhouse gas from the air and sell carbon removal credits to corporate polluters.

Critics of direct air capture argue it is way too expensive to make any commercial sense. Yet the oil company, in which Warren Buffett has been building his shareholding consistently over the past couple of years, seems well positioned to profit from Big Tech’s race to the bottom of emissions. All the majors have net-zero targets even if they had to tweak them recently in light of their emissions records.

Carbon credits are the only way Big Tech’s decarbonization could happen in any conceivable way because going 100% wind and solar would be impossible: data centers and other IT infrastructure need reliable electricity supply round the clock and at the moment this sort of supply can only be provided by hydrocarbons or nuclear.

There is a near-term shortage of clean energy to run AI data centers on, the boss of Oxy’s carbon capture subsidiary, 1PointFive, told the FT, so “a basket of solutions” would be necessary.

“We don’t see DAC as trying to solve any company’s entire portfolio of emissions,” Michael Avery also said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

API Reports Another Crude Draw As EIA Raises Oil Demand Forecast

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps on Significant Crude Inventory Draw
Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level

Citi Says Oil Could Crash to Sub-$60 Level
U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer

U.S. Fuel Prices Set for Volatile Summer
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Off to a Solid Start

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

 Alt text

Oil Drops on Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com