Oil Prices Drop Despite Rekindled Rate Cut Hopes

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.72 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.90 +0.24 +0.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.89 +0.12 +0.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.364 +0.020 +0.85%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.524 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.23 -0.81 -0.93%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.23 -0.81 -0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.81 -1.34 -1.52%
Chart Mars US 249 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.524 -0.004 -0.15%

Graph up Marine 12 days 85.28 +0.97 +1.15%
Graph up Murban 12 days 85.91 +0.86 +1.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 12 days 84.58 -0.38 -0.45%
Graph down Basra Light 953 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 12 days 85.61 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 12 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 86.00 -0.62 -0.72%
Chart Girassol 12 days 87.27 -0.38 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.81 -1.34 -1.52%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 406 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 55 mins 67.61 -0.92 -1.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 83.56 -0.92 -1.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 81.81 -0.92 -1.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 55 mins 78.01 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph down Peace Sour 55 mins 75.81 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Peace Sour 55 mins 75.81 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 55 mins 75.41 -0.92 -1.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 55 mins 82.26 -0.92 -1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 55 mins 76.11 -0.92 -1.19%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.23 -0.81 -0.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 73.39 -0.72 -0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 16 days 86.68 +0.97 +1.13%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 78.39 -0.72 -0.91%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 79.64 -0.72 -0.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 -1.50 -1.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.50 -1.00 -1.36%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 89.70 -0.72 -0.80%

Wildfires Disrupt Canadian Oil Sands Operations

Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025

Citi: Fed Could Cut Interest Rates By 200 Points Through 2025

Citi: the U.S. Federal Reserve…

Georgia's Anaklia Port: A Geopolitical Tug-of-War

Georgia's Anaklia Port: A Geopolitical Tug-of-War

The development of Georgia's Anaklia…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Prices Drop Despite Rekindled Rate Cut Hopes

By Irina Slav - Jul 10, 2024, 2:30 AM CDT

Crude oil prices inched lower earlier today on disappointing Chinese data, despite an injection of bullishness from Fed chairman Jerome Powell, who signaled the U.S. central bank was warming up to the idea of interest rate cuts.

China released its latest CPI data today, showing a smaller-than-expected price increase and fueling concern about the strength of consumer demand in the world’s largest oil importer.

On the other hand, oil prices benefited from the American Petroleum Institute’s latest inventory estimate, which showed declines in both crude and fuel stocks. That reversed a three-day string of losses for the benchmarks.

During a testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee Powell said that the U.S. economy was no longer “overheated” and that “The labor market appears to be fully back in balance.” He noted that “We are well aware that we now face two-sided risks,” saying that the Fed was not going to rush the rate cuts.

The Fed is facing pressure from Democrat legislators to hurry up the rate cuts before the November 5 elections but Republicans are applying counter pressure, focusing on the pain that inflation is causing households.

The overall impression appears to be that the Fed is an inch closer to cutting rates but still has a lot of inches to go to reach that decision. This suggests the bullish effect on oil prices would be transitory, at risk of fizzling out the moment somewhat negative economic data is released.

“Powell’s remarks to the Senate affirmed the improvement in data through the June quarter, while maintaining that more good data would boost confidence in the inflation outlook,” ANZ analysts said in a note following the testimony, as quoted by Reuters.

ING’s top commodity strategist Warren Patterson meanwhile noted that Powell’s remarks did not really deviate from a previously charted rate cut course that saw the possibility of a cut no earlier than September. Patterson added that “Concerns over Chinese oil demand have been growing recently and the latest inflation data will do little to ease these concerns, with it coming in weaker-than-expected.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

