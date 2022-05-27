Europe's Largest LNG Unit Restarts

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 115.1 +0.98 +0.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 119.4 +2.03 +1.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 8.727 -0.168 -1.89%
Graph up Heating Oil 3 hours 4.003 +0.035 +0.88%
Graph up Gasoline 3 hours 4.016 +0.138 +3.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 121.0 +3.10 +2.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.5 +1.54 +1.34%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 110.4 +0.88 +0.80%
Chart Gasoline 3 hours 4.016 +0.138 +3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 108.7 -0.39 -0.36%
Graph down Murban 2 days 111.2 -0.37 -0.33%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 111.4 +2.63 +2.42%
Graph down Basra Light 179 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 120.8 +3.10 +2.63%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 121.0 +3.10 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 121.0 +3.10 +2.63%
Chart Girassol 2 days 116.6 +3.09 +2.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 116.5 +1.54 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 93.46 +3.66 +4.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 99.99 +3.76 +3.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 116.2 +3.76 +3.34%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 114.5 +3.76 +3.40%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 112.4 +3.76 +3.46%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 109.5 +3.76 +3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 109.5 +3.76 +3.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 111.6 +3.76 +3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 115.2 +3.76 +3.37%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 109.8 +3.76 +3.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 117.9 +5.06 +4.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 111.5 +1.00 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 105.3 +1.00 +0.96%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 116.6 +0.42 +0.36%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 109.0 +0.98 +0.91%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 113.0 +0.98 +0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 113.0 +0.98 +0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 111.5 +1.00 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 104.3 +3.75 +3.73%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 119.8 +3.96 +3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 10 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 3 days Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 10 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 10 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

One of Europe's Largest Gas Storage Sites Could Start The Winter Empty

Slew Of New Discoveries Brings UAE Closer To Production Goals

Slew Of New Discoveries Brings UAE Closer To Production Goals

UAE oil major ADNOC reported…

How Europe’s Push To Cut Off Russian Gas Is Impacting Steel Markets

How Europe’s Push To Cut Off Russian Gas Is Impacting Steel Markets

Steel and natural gas prices…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Europe's Largest LNG Unit Restarts

By Julianne Geiger - May 27, 2022, 12:45 PM CDT

Equinor's Hammerfest LNG unit in Norway has been restarted after a September 2020 fire took it offline, the company reported on Friday.

The unit is capable of producing 4.65 million tonnes of LNG per year, Equinor said, or 18 million cubic meters of gas per day, and will contribute to the EU's quest to decrease its reliance on Russian gas.

It is Europe's only large-scale LNG plant.

The repair work on the LNG unit has been completed, and it is in the middle of the cool-down process now. Equinor did not provide a timeframe for when the LNG would get on the tanks.

Leading up to the restart, Norway has been maxed out its existing LNG capacity and has been exporting as much as it is able to. Hammerfest's restart should help Norway to boost those exports.

Last year, Norway provided 23.6 percent of the EU's natural gas needs, while Russia supplied 43 percent. The Hammerfest plant accounts for 5 percent of Norway's total gas export capacity.

The Hammerfest LNG plant on Melkøa Island was supposed to restart last year, but has been pushed back repeatedly due to faults, tests, and the pandemic.

Gas from the offshore Snøhvit (Snow White) field in the Barents Sea, which feeds the Hammerfest LNG plant, has also been offline due to the closure.

Despite the outage due to the fire, Statistics Norway estimates the value of nat gas exported by Norway in March reached a record high in March 2022 of 11.7 billion euro—a 500% increase from March 2021. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Norway has taken great pains to answer the call from the EU for additional oil and gas supplies.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Seizes Russian Tanker Full Of Iranian Crude Near Greece

Next Post

U.S. Seizes Russian Tanker Full Of Iranian Crude Near Greece

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil

Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil
Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks

Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

Are China And Russia Teaming Up To Challenge U.S. Space Dominance?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com