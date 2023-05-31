Gas Leak Forces Equinor To Shut Major LNG Export Terminal

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 69.05 -0.41 -0.59%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.81 -0.73 -0.99%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.17 +0.83 +1.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.324 -0.003 -0.13%
Graph down Gasoline 39 mins 2.594 -0.002 -0.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 71.80 -1.73 -2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 71.80 -1.73 -2.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.79 -2.29 -3.01%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 75.19 -1.69 -2.20%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 69.21 -2.26 -3.16%
Chart Gasoline 39 mins 2.594 -0.002 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 74.46 -1.30 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 1 day 75.84 -1.54 -1.99%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 72.83 -2.59 -3.43%
Graph down Basra Light 547 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.06 -2.60 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 73.79 -2.29 -3.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.79 -2.29 -3.01%
Chart Girassol 1 day 75.37 -2.68 -3.43%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 75.19 -1.69 -2.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.80 -3.48 -5.97%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 48.21 -3.21 -6.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 71.61 -3.21 -4.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 69.86 -3.21 -4.39%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 67.01 -3.21 -4.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 63.71 -3.21 -4.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 63.71 -3.21 -4.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 65.01 -3.21 -4.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 73.96 -3.21 -4.16%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 63.31 -3.21 -4.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 71.80 -1.73 -2.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 66.00 -3.25 -4.69%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 59.75 -3.25 -5.16%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 76.47 +0.80 +1.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 61.99 -3.21 -4.92%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 65.94 -3.21 -4.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 65.94 -3.21 -4.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 66.00 -3.25 -4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 59.75 -3.25 -5.16%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 20 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 8 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 24 mins If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Consortium To Invest $9 Billion In Indonesia's Mining And Battery Industries

Goldman And Others Sees Rising Odds Of Another OPEC+ Output Cut

Goldman And Others Sees Rising Odds Of Another OPEC+ Output Cut

The real driver behind the…

Natural Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero In Parts Of Europe

Natural Gas Prices Could Fall Below Zero In Parts Of Europe

As tepid demand for gas…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Gas Leak Forces Equinor To Shut Major LNG Export Terminal

By Charles Kennedy - May 31, 2023, 9:30 AM CDT

In another blow to the only LNG export facility in Europe’s top gas producer, Norway, energy major Equinor on Wednesday shut down the Hammerfest LNG plant due to a gas leak.

The Hammerfest plant was evacuated, and no injuries of personnel have been reported, a spokesperson for Equinor told Reuters, confirming a police report on the incident earlier in the day.

“The leak has been identified and work is ongoing to establish the extent of it,” local police said early on Wednesday.

The local fire department also responded to the incident, the police added.

It was not immediately clear when the plant could resume operations.

Hammerfest, which at full capacity accounts for 5% of Norway’s natural gas exports, has been plagued by incidents and operational issues in recent years.

Hammerfest LNG, which receives gas from the Snøhvit field operated by Equinor, was offline for a year and a half after a fire at the facility in September 2020. The plant, Europe’s only large-scale LNG export facility, resumed operations in March 2022.

The plant was again taken offline in early May 2023, due to a compressor failure, and was offline until May 19. It was also shut down for a previous leak in March.

In December 2022, Equinor submitted a plan for development and operation (PDO) of Snøhvit Future on behalf of the Snøhvit partnership to the Minister of Petroleum and Energy. The Snøhvit partners will invest NOK 13.2 billion ($1.17 billion) in upgrading the Hammerfest LNG plant, HLNG, at Melkøya.

Snøhvit Future is expected to strengthen Norway’s position as a reliable and long-term supplier of LNG to Europe. The project will secure long-term operations and gas exports from Melkøya towards 2050, Equinor says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Norway’s Equinor is now the single biggest provider of natural gas to Europe after Russia’s Gazprom cut off most of its supply to the EU after the Russian invasion of Ukraine early last year.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

TotalEnergies Plans Synthetic Natural Gas Plant In The U.S.

Next Post

TotalEnergies Plans Synthetic Natural Gas Plant In The U.S.

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

 Alt text

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

 Alt text

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

 Alt text

India Leads In Russian Oil ‘Laundering’ To Europe
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com