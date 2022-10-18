Oilfield Services Giants Are Primed To Post Very Strong Earnings

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 84.09 -1.37 -1.60%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.90 -0.72 -0.79%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.00 -1.85 -2.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.748 -0.251 -4.18%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.557 -0.036 -1.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.56 -1.28 -1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.16 -2.01 -2.13%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 81.56 -3.90 -4.56%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.557 -0.036 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.20 -2.52 -2.75%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.52 -2.51 -2.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 86.01 -0.81 -0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 322 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 92.73 -0.88 -0.94%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 92.56 -1.28 -1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.56 -1.28 -1.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.58 -0.92 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.16 -2.01 -2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 12 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 63.28 -1.08 -1.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 86.68 -1.08 -1.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 84.93 -1.08 -1.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 82.08 -1.08 -1.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 78.78 -1.08 -1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 78.78 -1.08 -1.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 80.08 -1.08 -1.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 89.03 -1.08 -1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 78.38 -1.08 -1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 75.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 94.89 +1.93 +2.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.49 -0.15 -0.19%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.94 -0.15 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.94 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 57 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.22 -2.65 -2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 52 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 13 days Wind droughts
  • 3 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 13 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 9 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 13 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 15 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oilfield Services Giants Are Primed To Post Very Strong Earnings

Rosneft Moves Into Tanker Charter Business As EU Ban Draws Closer

Rosneft Moves Into Tanker Charter Business As EU Ban Draws Closer

With the European Union set…

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Standard Chartered Lowers Global Demand Forecast

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Standard Chartered Lowers Global Demand Forecast

Standard Chartered has lowered its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oilfield Services Giants Are Primed To Post Very Strong Earnings

By Michael Kern - Oct 18, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

The biggest oilfield services providers are expected to report this week and analysts expect a strong set of results for the third quarter. In fact, expectations are for one of the strongest reports in years on the back of higher demand and pricing.

The three biggest oilfield services firms, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Baker Hughes, are set to start the oil industry’s earnings season, and analysts expect better-than-forecast profits.

Baker Hughes will report Q3 earnings on October 19, Schlumberger on October 21, and Halliburton on October 25.

“Pricing is coming through,” James West, an oilfield services analyst at Evercore ISI, told Reuters.

During the first-quarter earnings releases in April, oilfield services providers said they were confident that a prolonged upcycle would keep them very busy in coming years as the U.S. shale patch returns to growth and international drilling activity struggles to compensate for barrels likely to be lost from Russia.

Pricing power is back in the hands of the OFS crew, as exploration and production companies are looking to pump more oil and gas amid energy security concerns and a supply tightness that was already present even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moreover, emerging tightness in the global capacity to boost supply is “extremely favorable for pricing power” of the oilfield services firms, as Olivier Le Peuch, the CEO of the world’s biggest, Schlumberger, said on the Q1 earnings call.

For Q2, Schlumberger reported a higher-than-expected profit for the second quarter as drilling activity rebounded in all markets, prompting the company to raise its 2022 revenue and earnings outlook as “the multiyear upcycle continues to gain momentum.” 

“The multiyear upcycle continues to gain momentum with upstream activity and service pricing steadily increasing both internationally and in North America, resulting in a strengthened outlook for Schlumberger,” Schlumberger’s Le Peuch said in July.  

Last month, Moody’s issued a bullish report for OFS, saying that “Rising demand for oilfield services (OFS) amid some growth in drilling and completion activity will continue to boost pricing power and will support material growth in earnings for OFS companies.”  

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Qatar: Europe Will Struggle To Secure Natural Gas For Next Winter

Next Post

Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant On Backup Power As Russia Shells Nearby Substations

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build
The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year

The World’s Longest Offshore Gas Pipeline Could Get The Green Light Next Year


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com