Oil Tanker Traffic Jam Off Turkey Is Set To Ease Today

Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 3 days 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.031 -0.025 -1.21%

Graph down Marine 3 days 70.91 -1.02 -1.42%
Graph down Murban 3 days 75.13 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 72.88 +0.77 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 377 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 76.08 +1.21 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 3 days 75.13 +0.72 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 45.23 -0.40 -0.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 49.77 -0.44 -0.88%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 73.17 -0.44 -0.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 71.42 -0.44 -0.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 68.57 -0.44 -0.64%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 65.27 -0.44 -0.67%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 65.27 -0.44 -0.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 66.57 -0.44 -0.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 75.52 -0.44 -0.58%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 64.87 -0.44 -0.67%

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 62.50 -2.25 -3.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 66.09 -2.24 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.27 -2.24 -2.78%

Solar Stocks On The Move As Tariff Probe Fears Fade

Kazakhstan Strengthens Nuclear Energy Ties With China

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Oil Tanker Traffic Jam Off Turkey Is Set To Ease Today

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 12, 2022, 3:00 AM CST

The oil tanker logjam in the Turkish straits could ease in the coming days as four tankers are expected to cross the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul on Monday while another five were removed from Turkish waters via the Dardanelles Strait, the maritime authority of Turkey said on Sunday.

Since December 1, Turkish authorities have requested that all oil tankers passing through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles Strait crossing Turkish territorial waters have proof-of-insurance papers. The new Turkish regulation has created a traffic jam of a dozen tankers waiting to cross the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, the main waterways linking the Black Sea with the Mediterranean.    

Many oil tankers have dropped anchor near the key Turkish straits connecting the Black Sea with the Mediterranean, waiting for clearance from Turkish authorities who now demand new proof of insurance cover for tankers as the EU embargo and the EU-G7 price cap on Russian crude came into effect on December 5.

As of Friday, December 9, the number of oil tankers idling in the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Strait waiting to enter Turkish waters had swelled to 28, compared to 20 on Monday.

On December 11, the Turkish maritime authority said in a statement carried by Reuters that four tankers were set to cross the Bosphorus on December 12, having provided the requested proof-of-insurance documents, while five other tankers – which couldn’t provide such insurance information – were removed from Turkish waters via the Dardanelles Strait.

Most of the oil now sitting on tankers off Turkey is from Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan ships its crude from Russian ports on the Black Sea and oil from Kazakhstan is not subject to the EU embargo or the price cap.

According to the International Group of P&I Clubs, which provides protection and indemnity cover to about 90% of the global shipping trade, the new Turkish request of proof goes “well beyond” the information that is usually necessary, according to the Financial Times.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

