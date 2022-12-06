G7 Price Cap Causes An Oil Tanker Traffic Jam In The Black Sea

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.58 -0.35 -0.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 82.47 -0.21 -0.25%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.16 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.506 -0.071 -1.27%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.195 -0.007 -0.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -1.20 -1.45%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -1.20 -1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.99 -1.50 -1.75%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.97 -0.42 -0.50%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 71.08 -3.80 -5.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.195 -0.007 -0.30%

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.95 -0.30 -0.37%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.28 -1.04 -1.22%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.24 -1.43 -1.75%
Graph down Basra Light 371 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.86 -1.52 -1.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.99 -1.50 -1.75%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.99 -1.50 -1.75%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.00 -1.46 -1.73%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.97 -0.42 -0.50%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1826 days 49.23 -2.86 -5.49%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 55.68 -3.05 -5.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 79.08 -3.05 -3.71%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 77.33 -3.05 -3.79%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 74.48 -3.05 -3.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 71.18 -3.05 -4.11%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 71.18 -3.05 -4.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 72.48 -3.05 -4.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 81.43 -3.05 -3.61%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 70.78 -3.05 -4.13%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -1.20 -1.45%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.50 -2.75 -3.61%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 67.25 -2.75 -3.93%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 89.63 +2.28 +2.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 71.01 -3.05 -4.12%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 73.41 -3.05 -3.99%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.41 -3.05 -3.99%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.50 -2.75 -3.61%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 86.74 -1.24 -1.41%

G7 Price Cap Causes An Oil Tanker Traffic Jam In The Black Sea

Will Full Gas Stores Save Europe From An Energy Emergency?

Will Full Gas Stores Save Europe From An Energy Emergency?

G7 Price Cap Causes An Oil Tanker Traffic Jam In The Black Sea

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 06, 2022, 3:37 AM CST

Many oil tankers have dropped anchor near the key Turkish straits connecting the Black Sea with the Mediterranean, waiting for clearance from Turkish authorities who now demand new proof of insurance cover for tankers as the EU embargo and the EU-G7 price cap on Russian crude came into effect.  

Some 20 tankers, most carrying Kazakhstani – not Russian – crude were waiting offshore Turkey on Monday, the Financial Times reported, quoting shipbrokers, tanker-tracking services, and oil traders.

Turkey now demands new proof of insurance cover for tankers passing through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits, the main waterways linking the Black Sea with the Mediterranean. Most of the oil now sitting on tankers off Turkey is from Kazakhstan, shipbrokers told FT.

Kazakhstan ships its crude from Russian ports on the Black Sea and oil from Kazakhstan is not subject to the EU embargo or price cap.

According to the International Group of P&I Clubs, which provides protection and indemnity cover to about 90% of global shipping trade, the new Turkish request of proof goes “well beyond” the information that is usually necessary, FT noted.

While the demand from Turkey for proof of insurance could potentially create another bottleneck for global oil trade, the Turkish rules are not unreasonable, considering the aging tankers of the ‘dark fleet,’ which is now thought to be servicing a growing part of Russian crude flows.

Russia and entities willing to capitalize on trade with Russian oil have amassed in recent months a ‘shadow fleet’ of possibly hundreds of tankers whose new owners are unknown or little known, analysts and ship brokers say. Russia, which has rejected the price cap and has said it would not sell its crude to countries that have joined the mechanism, is looking at various ways to circumvent the sanctions by using its own fleet and insurance and ships of owners that are less scrupulous than the major West-based tanker owners and charterers.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com



