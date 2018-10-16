High Prices Benefit Iran Despite Lost Oil Exports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 71.86 +0.08 +0.11%
Brent Crude 11 mins 81.34 +0.56 +0.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.246 +0.004 +0.12%
Mars US 23 hours 75.98 -0.46 -0.60%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.31 -0.05 -0.06%
Urals 2 days 76.54 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.47 +0.56 +0.71%
Louisiana Light 2 days 79.47 +0.56 +0.71%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.38 +0.64 +0.78%
Mexican Basket 6 days 73.67 -2.10 -2.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.246 +0.004 +0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 16 hours 77.54 -0.94 -1.20%
Murban 16 hours 80.13 -1.13 -1.39%
Iran Heavy 2 days 76.52 +0.46 +0.60%
Basra Light 2 days 79.78 +0.94 +1.19%
Saharan Blend 2 days 79.47 -0.41 -0.51%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.38 +0.64 +0.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 82.38 +0.64 +0.78%
Girassol 2 days 79.03 +1.02 +1.31%
Opec Basket 2 days 79.31 -0.05 -0.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 31.53 -0.38 -1.19%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 25.48 +0.89 +3.62%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.78 -0.81 -1.27%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.88 +0.44 +0.62%
Sweet Crude 2 days 45.03 +2.09 +4.87%
Peace Sour 2 days 39.28 +0.44 +1.13%
Peace Sour 2 days 39.28 +0.44 +1.13%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.28 +0.44 +0.80%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 46.53 +2.44 +5.53%
Central Alberta 2 days 38.78 +0.44 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 79.47 +0.56 +0.71%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.50 +1.00 +1.48%
Giddings 2 days 62.25 +1.00 +1.63%
ANS West Coast 5 days 80.00 +0.01 +0.01%
West Texas Sour 2 days 65.73 +0.44 +0.67%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.68 +0.44 +0.64%
Eagle Ford 2 days 69.68 +0.44 +0.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.23 +0.44 +0.65%
Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 +0.50 +0.81%
Buena Vista 2 days 80.54 +0.44 +0.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 8 minutes Closing the circle around Saudi Arabia: Where did Khashoggi disappear?
  • 12 minutes Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 3 hours Judge Approves SEC Settlement With Tesla, Musk
  • 1 min How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 5 hours U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 1 hour EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories
  • 3 hours Porsche Says That it ‘Enters the Electric Era With The New Taycan’
  • 5 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 13 mins Threat: Iran warns U.S, Israel to expect a 'devastating' revenge
  • 6 hours Censorship has a price: Google’s CEO Defends Potential Return to China
  • 5 hours Mexico State Oil
  • 6 hours $70 More Likely Than $100 - YeeeeeeHaaaaa
  • 4 hours Saudi Crown Prince to Trump: We've Replaced All Iran's Lost Oil
  • 3 hours Gold price on a rise...
  • 16 mins China Thirsty for Canadian Crude

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Incoming President Presses Big Oil To Start Pumping From Recent Finds

Alt Text

Oil Slumps On Major Inventory Build

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

Alt Text

Coal Use Rises As Renewables Fall In U.S. Electricity Generation

Though renewables for electricity generation…

Alt Text

Iran: Saudis Aren’t Replacing Our Oil Exports

Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

High Prices Benefit Iran Despite Lost Oil Exports

By Irina Slav - Oct 16, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Iran Jahangiri

Iran is raking in more cash from oil exports thanks to higher prices despite the decline in amount of oil exported, the country’s Vice President Eshaq Jahagiri told Iranian media, as quoted by Radio Free Europe.

“America thinks Saudi Arabia can replace this oil. But right now Iran’s oil has reached more than $80 [per barrel], and with half the previous exports we will have the same income as before,” Jahagiri said, adding that while some of Iran’s oil clients had stopped buying its crude oil, the country had taken on some new buyers.

"On the other hand, we have also negotiated with traditional customers to find solutions for cooperation," the vice president said, as quoted by state news agency Shana. “It's not strange for countries that are being sanctioned to look for ways to circumvent sanctions.”

Radio Free Europe notes that Jahagiri’s remarks are in essence an acknowledgement that Iran’s oil exports had shrunk by half from 2.5 million bpd exported before President Trump pulled the United States out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly called the Iran nuclear deal. Related: Are U.S. Oil Exports Really Unstoppable?

Yet, caution is advisable when drawing conclusions about Iran. Some perceptive observers have already noted that Iran has a vested interest in keeping prices as high as possible amid the preparations for U.S. sanctions, which will snap back in November. In other words, Iran would say its exports are falling by a lot even if they are not falling by that much. This suggestion is supported by the practice among Iranian oil tankers to turn off their geolocation equipment, effectively becoming invisible to trackers until they reach their destination, skewing shipping data released in the period while they were invisible.

Ironically, in the last few days oil prices have received strong support from allegations that Saudi agents killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi, creating tension between Washington and Riyadh, Tehran’s arch-enemy in the Middle East. Still, the effect of this tension seems to have been temporary: at the time of writing, Brent and WTI were both trading down slightly from yesterday’s close, at US$80.74 and US$71.65, respectively.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Will The U.S.-Saudi Spat Upend Oil Markets?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on October 16 2018 said:
    This article is full of false news, faulty assumptions and wrong conclusions regarding Iran’s oil exports.

    What the Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahagiri was saying in plain English is that with oil prices at $80 a barrel, Iran could earn more income from selling even half of its exports at this price than by selling full exports at the previous lower prices. This is in no way an acknowledgement that Iran’s oil exports had shrunk by half from 2.5 million barrels a day (mbd) exported before President Trump pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal as Radio Free Europe falsely interpreted the Iranian Vice President’s statement. Moreover, Iran’s exports in 2017 averaged 2.125 mbd according to the authoritative 2018 OPEC Statistical Bulletin and not 2.5 mbd as falsely claimed.

    And while some customers like South Korea and Japan may have reduced their purchases of Iranian crude pending securing a US waiver, other countries like India, China and Turkey have significantly increased their purchases.

    US sanctions against Iran are doomed to fail miserably and Iran will not lose a single barrel from its oil exports.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners

Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners
China Blinks First In LNG Face-Off With U.S.

China Blinks First In LNG Face-Off With U.S.

 China Turns Its Back On U.S. Oil

China Turns Its Back On U.S. Oil

 Is This China’s First Defeat In The Trade War?

Is This China’s First Defeat In The Trade War?

 EIA Inventory Count Accelerates Oil Price Slide

EIA Inventory Count Accelerates Oil Price Slide

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com