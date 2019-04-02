Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 45 mins 62.58 +0.99 +1.61%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.37 +0.36 +0.52%
Natural Gas 45 mins 2.684 -0.024 -0.89%
Mars US 25 mins 67.68 +0.29 +0.43%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.31 +1.08 +1.61%
Urals 17 hours 66.74 +0.14 +0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.84 +1.32 +1.98%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.84 +1.32 +1.98%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.66 +1.00 +1.46%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.50 +1.22 +1.99%
Natural Gas 45 mins 2.684 -0.024 -0.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 68.20 +1.14 +1.70%
Murban 2 days 69.14 +0.81 +1.19%
Iran Heavy 2 days 61.36 +1.16 +1.93%
Basra Light 2 days 70.52 +0.90 +1.29%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.82 +1.29 +1.91%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.66 +1.00 +1.46%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.66 +1.00 +1.46%
Girassol 2 days 69.22 +1.17 +1.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 68.31 +1.08 +1.61%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 51.85 +0.51 +0.99%
Western Canadian Select 24 hours 53.39 +3.55 +7.12%
Canadian Condensate 39 days 58.34 +1.45 +2.55%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 62.24 +1.45 +2.39%
Sweet Crude 24 hours 57.59 +2.55 +4.63%
Peace Sour 24 hours 55.19 +2.55 +4.84%
Peace Sour 24 hours 55.19 +2.55 +4.84%
Light Sour Blend 24 hours 58.39 +3.25 +5.89%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 61.59 +2.85 +4.85%
Central Alberta 24 hours 55.09 +1.65 +3.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.84 +1.32 +1.98%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Giddings 17 hours 52.75 +1.00 +1.93%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.81 +0.61 +0.89%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 55.08 +0.99 +1.83%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.03 +0.99 +1.71%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 59.03 +0.99 +1.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 +1.25 +2.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.99 +1.45 +2.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Aramco Gets First Credit Ratings
  • 7 minutes Rope Tightens: U.S. Orders Foreign Firms To Further Cut Down On Oil Trades With Venezuela
  • 10 minutes Would ARAMCO Survive If Oil traded in Free Market? Would Kingdom survive in Free Market? If Trump signed NOPEC would that be a Saudi Death Warrent?
  • 13 minutes Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 14 mins Can anyone explain why an executive order from the Obama administration "trumps" one from the Trump administration?
  • 4 hours Undebatable '14 - '15 OPEC/SAUDI Tried Crush US shale. Woulda cost thousands jobs, $billion bank loses, investment loses, High Yield Mkt crash leed to Financial Crisis
  • 8 hours Italy as a Greece: EU's Juncker Says 'slightly worried' About Italian Economy
  • 3 hours U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 8 hours Money and Climate: Central Banks Are Thinking Greener as Climate Change Hits Policy
  • 4 hours US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 1 day White People's Diet
  • 12 hours ARAMCO BOND: ARAMCO Needs cash . . Like Saudi Arabia Needs Sand
  • 31 mins Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 1 day Oil Moving Back Offshore, Shale Oil Lost its Luster
  • 1 day Where To Go: A Look At Ukraine’s 3 Top Presidential Contenders
  • 13 hours Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry

Breaking News:

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

Trump Weighs In On Controversial Occupied Territory

Trump Weighs In On Controversial Occupied Territory

U.S. President Donald Trump has…

Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown

Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown

The EIA has released new…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Rally Slows On Surprise Crude Build

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 02, 2019, 3:52 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build in crude oil inventory of 3.0 million barrels for the week ending March 29, coming in over analyst expectations of a ­425,000-barrel draw.

Last week, the API reported a surprise build in crude oil of 1.93 million barrels. A day later, the EIA confirmed the build, estimating that crude inventories had grown by 2.8 million barrels. 

Including this week’s data, the net build is now 3.43 million barrels for the twelve reporting periods so far this year, using API data.

WTI was trading up on Tuesday in the run up to the data release at $62.60, up $1.01 (+1.64%) on the day at 3:21pm. The Brent benchmark was trading up at $69.43, up $0.42 (+0.61%) at that time. Both benchmarks are up week on week and represent new highs for 2019 as US output saw small declines and global inventories appear to have abated somewhat.

The API this week reported a draw in gasoline inventories for week ending March 29 in the amount of 2.6 million barrels. Analysts estimated a smaller draw in gasoline inventories of 1.542 million barrels for the week.

US crude oil production as estimated by the Energy Information Administration showed that production for the week ending March 22—the latest information available—stayed flat at an average of 12.1 million bpd—the all-time high for the United States.

Distillate inventories decreased by 1.9 million barrels, compared to an expected a draw of 506,000 barrels for the week.

Crude oil inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma facility grew by 18,000 barrels for the week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released on Wednesday at 10:30a.m. EST.

By 4:42pm EST, WTI was trading up at $62.58 and Brent was trading up at $69.44.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Qatar Petroleum: Global LNG Demand To Grow 2% A Year

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher
Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

 Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

 Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

 Alt text

Should We Rethink Nuclear Power?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com