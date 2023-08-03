Oil Protestors Drape Home Of British PM In Black Fabric

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.55 +2.06 +2.59%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.10 +1.90 +2.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.24 +2.16 +2.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.569 +0.092 +3.71%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.767 -0.009 -0.32%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.66 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 79.94 -2.13 -2.60%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.767 -0.009 -0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 85.49 +0.42 +0.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 87.22 +0.53 +0.61%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.30 -1.38 -1.63%
Graph down Basra Light 612 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.86 -1.30 -1.53%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.11 -1.62 -1.87%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.79 -1.33 -1.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.66 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 65 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 58.24 -1.88 -3.13%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 81.64 -1.88 -2.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 79.89 -1.88 -2.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 77.04 -1.88 -2.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 73.74 -1.88 -2.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 73.74 -1.88 -2.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 75.04 -1.88 -2.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 83.99 -1.88 -2.19%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 73.34 -1.88 -2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.75 -1.72 -2.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.72 -1.88 -2.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.81 -0.31 -0.35%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.77 -1.88 -2.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.97 -1.88 -2.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.00 -1.75 -2.25%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 72.00 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 85.28 +1.00 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 10 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

ConocoPhillips Agrees To Long-Term LNG Deal With Mexico

This Company Will Be First In Line When Citgo Sold Off For Creditors

This Company Will Be First In Line When Citgo Sold Off For Creditors

PDVSA creditor Crystallex International Corp.…

Will Oil Prices Hit $100 By Year's End?

Will Oil Prices Hit $100 By Year's End?

Amid OPEC's production cuts and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Protestors Drape Home Of British PM In Black Fabric

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 03, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

Five Greenpeace protesters have been arrested after covering the home of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in black sheets of fabric on Thursday as the group seeks to challenge the UK’s oil drilling policies.

The protests stood atop the home with a banner that read “Rishi Sunak- oil profits or our future?”

The United Kingdom has drawn the wrath of environmentalists with its “proportionate approach” to climate change as it seeks to juggle energy security, the cost of energy to consumers, and environmental concerns as part of a net-zero plan. While Britain has a goal of reaching net-zero by 2050, PM Sunak has stated that even by 2050, more than a quarter of its energy will still come from oil and natural gas.

Sunak personally signed off on hundreds of new oil and gas extraction licenses for the North Sea, in addition to throwing his support behind two carbon capture and storage outfits in Scotland and northern England.

Four protestors reached the roof of the PM Rishi Sunak’s private residence on Thursday, and spent five hours encasing the home in black fabric, before being arrested.

Last month, British police were given more power through the Public Order Act to clamp down on disruptive protestors like those from Just Stop Oil, and Extinction Rebellion—and including Greenpeace protesters like the ones trespassing at the British PM’s private residence. British Transport Police and the Ministry of Defence Police also received greater powers to deal with static protests so they don’t have to lean just on local forces. Critics of the tougher laws have argued that it threatens the right of the people to protest.

The British Home Office said in early July that protests across the country occupy the capacity of 150 Metropolitan Police officers every day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Nigeria Looks To Attract Oil & Gas Investment At International Roadshow

Next Post

ConocoPhillips Agrees To Long-Term LNG Deal With Mexico

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years

Oil Prices Balloon On Largest Single-Week Crude Inventory Crash In Years
Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards

Biden Administration Proposes Hike In Fuel Economy Standards
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

What Does The U.S. Manufacturing Slide Mean For Energy Markets?

 Alt text

Rising Russian Oil Prices Test Western Resolve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com