Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.06 +0.76 +0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 83.74 +0.30 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.34 +2.23 +2.78%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 80.90 +2.52 +3.22%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.389 +0.014 +0.59%

Graph up Marine 22 hours 81.97 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 83.95 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 78.46 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 84.40 +1.10 +1.32%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 85.01 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 83.74 +0.30 +0.36%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 83.74 +0.30 +0.36%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 84.45 +0.53 +0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.34 +2.23 +2.78%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 63.82 +1.55 +2.49%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 61.68 +0.51 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 80.93 +0.66 +0.82%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 82.33 +0.66 +0.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 77.68 +0.56 +0.73%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 74.03 +1.61 +2.22%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 74.03 +1.61 +2.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 77.13 +1.11 +1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 79.13 +0.31 +0.39%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 73.93 +1.46 +2.01%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.06 +0.76 +0.93%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 80.50 +2.25 +2.88%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 74.25 +2.25 +3.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.88 +1.95 +2.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 78.10 +2.22 +2.93%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 82.05 +2.22 +2.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 82.05 +2.22 +2.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 80.50 +2.25 +2.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 +0.75 +1.05%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.17 +0.66 +0.78%

All Charts
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 09, 2021, 3:58 PM CST

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported its first crude oil inventory draw in six weeks, even as the United States ventures well on the other side of the typical driving season. This week, the API estimated the inventory draw for crude oil to be 2.485 million barrels.

Despite the six previous weeks of builds, U.S. crude inventories are still 60 million barrels below where they were at the beginning of the year—and low enough to continue to press upwards on prices.

Analyst expectations for the week were for a build of 1.90-million barrels for the week.

In the previous week, the API reported a build in oil inventories of 3.594-million barrels, compared to the 1.567-million-barrel build that analysts had predicted.

Oil prices were trading up on Tuesday in the runup to the data release, with WTI rising to $83.96 and Brent trading around $84.57 per barrel. WTI was up less than $.50 week on week at 2:13 p.m. EST, while Brent was essentially flat on the week.  

API

U.S. oil production for the week ending October 29—the last week for which the Energy Information Administration has provided data—rose 200,000 bpd to 11.5 million bpd—still 1.6 million bpd below the all-time high of 13.1 million bpd reached right before the pandemic took hold in the United States.

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories as well, of 552,000 barrels for the week ending November 5—compared to the previous week's 552,000-barrel draw.

Distillate stocks saw an increase in inventories of 573,000 barrels for the week, on top of last week's 573000-barrel increase.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Bank Of America Sees $120 Oil Next Year

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

