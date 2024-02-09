Oil Prices Set for a Weekly Gain as Hope for Middle East Ceasefire Fizzles Out

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.53 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.78 +0.15 +0.18%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.20 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.828 -0.089 -4.64%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.349 +0.007 +0.28%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.86 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Mars US 97 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.349 +0.007 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.31 +0.79 +1.02%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.41 +0.70 +0.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.45 +2.01 +2.66%
Graph down Basra Light 801 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.59 +2.55 +3.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.30 +2.08 +2.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.86 +0.50 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 254 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 56.77 +2.36 +4.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 78.37 +2.36 +3.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 76.62 +2.36 +3.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 67.77 +2.36 +3.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 62.37 +2.36 +3.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 62.37 +2.36 +3.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 65.82 +2.36 +3.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 69.47 +2.36 +3.52%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 62.72 +2.36 +3.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.09 +0.55 +0.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 79.08 +0.58 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 68.74 +0.55 +0.81%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.28 +0.70 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 11 hours Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 3 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 4 hours U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 12 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Exxon Set to Exit Equatorial Guinea

Iron-Air Technology: A Sustainable Energy Storage Solution

Iron-Air Technology: A Sustainable Energy Storage Solution

Iron-air batteries could offer a…

What to Watch in Oil Markets Next Week

What to Watch in Oil Markets Next Week

Fluctuations in US crude inventories,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Set for a Weekly Gain as Hope for Middle East Ceasefire Fizzles Out

By Irina Slav - Feb 09, 2024, 1:13 AM CST

After a weak start to the week, crude oil benchmarks appear set for a weekly gain after the news broke that Israel has rejected a ceasefire offer from Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there was “no other solution than total victory,” which contributed to the bullish oil sentiment. According to Bloomberg, oil’s gains this week have offset almost all of the losses from last week, which were prompted by hopes for a ceasefire.

After starting the week at around $77 per barrel, Brent crude may end at $80 or slightly above, while West Texas Intermediate has topped $76 per barrel after starting below $72 on Monday.

Benchmarks made some marked gains on Thursday amid renewed Israeli bombing in Gaza after the government rejected the ceasefire offer, prompting expectations of a prolonged and possibly extended conflict.

The latter part of the expectation was a reaction to the news that the Iraqi government could reconsider its approval for the mission of a U.S.-led coalition in the country as U.S. forces strike Iran-linked groups on Iraqi territory.

According to Baghdad government spokesman Yahya Rasool, the U.S. coalition "has become a factor for instability and threatens to entangle Iraq in the cycle of conflict".

Even so, oil production has yet to be affected by events in the Middle East, Reuters noted in a report on prices, saying Norway and Guyana were ramping up their output and Russia has exporting more crude oil since the start of this month amid Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries.

"I still expect the rangebound trading that we have become accustomed to recently will continue given the comfortable oil balance," ING chief commodity strategist Warren Patterson said, as quoted by Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Separately, Patterson said in a note that “Refined product draws in the US over the last week have been supportive for margins, while Red Sea disruptions and refinery outages also continue to provide support to refined product markets, particularly middle distillates.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

South Africa's Platinum Group Miners Are In Jeopardy

Next Post

Exxon Set to Exit Equatorial Guinea

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com