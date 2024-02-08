South Africa's Platinum Group Miners Are In Jeopardy

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.40 +0.18 +0.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 30 mins 81.63 +2.42 +3.06%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.07 +1.99 +2.52%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 1.883 -0.034 -1.77%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.344 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.86 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Mars US 97 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.344 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.52 +0.54 +0.70%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.71 +0.48 +0.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.44 +0.55 +0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 801 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.04 +0.65 +0.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.77 +0.60 +0.75%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.22 +0.62 +0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.86 +0.50 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 254 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 54.41 +0.55 +1.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 76.01 +0.55 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 74.26 +0.55 +0.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 65.41 +0.55 +0.85%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 60.01 +0.55 +0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 60.01 +0.55 +0.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 63.46 +0.55 +0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 67.11 +0.55 +0.83%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 60.36 +0.55 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.09 +0.55 +0.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 79.08 +0.58 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 68.74 +0.55 +0.81%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.28 +0.70 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 1 hour Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 3 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 12 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

South Africa's Platinum Group Miners Are In Jeopardy

Robust Non-OPEC Oil Supply Might Cap Oil Prices

Robust Non-OPEC Oil Supply Might Cap Oil Prices

OPEC has predicted that global…

Iron-Air Technology: A Sustainable Energy Storage Solution

Iron-Air Technology: A Sustainable Energy Storage Solution

Iron-air batteries could offer a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

South Africa's Platinum Group Miners Are In Jeopardy

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 08, 2024, 3:30 PM CST

Platinum—it is a metal that energy transitions around the globe depend on. But two South African platinum producers just reported that their profits crashed over H2 2023—and over 2023—as prices for the critical metal continues to fall.

South African platinum producer Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd said its profits—tied to the falling price of energy transition metals such as platinum—fell by more than 85% in the second half of last year thanks to the falling prices of platinum, palladium, rhodium. The company also wrote down the value of assets in South Africa and Canada, which contributed to the sharp drop in profits.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd (Amplats) said its 2023 profits fell by 79%, to the lowest level in 30 years, Amplats majority owner Anglo American Plc said in December.

The profit declarations have caused shares in four of South Africa's largest platinum group metals mines all fell today, with Amplats dropping 6.8%. South Africa is responsible for 70% of the world's platinum output.

Platinum-based proton exchange membrane technologies are a critical part of the energy transition, but automakers' use of the platinum group metals has been called into question as some of the world's largest automakers pull back on their electric vehicle plans.

South Africa's platinum group metals industry is expected to cut thousands of jobs, its Minerals Council said earlier this week, as costs rise and platinum prices fall amid this uncertainty and actual weak demand out of China.

Sibanye Stillwater, South Africa's largest mining sector employer, said that it could close four loss-making platinum group metal shafts, which would trigger job losses that exceed 4,000.

 "What matters is the industry's and government's ability to navigate these challenges to ensure that the industry does survive and prosper - yes with smaller direct workforces, and this is a reality that the industry is contending with right now," Anglo American's CEO Duncan Wanblad said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

California Resources To Double Oil Output in $2.1B Aera Deal

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com