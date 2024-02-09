Exxon Set to Exit Equatorial Guinea

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.46 +0.24 +0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.69 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.11 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.830 -0.087 -4.54%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.341 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.86 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Mars US 97 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.341 -0.001 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.31 +0.79 +1.02%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.41 +0.70 +0.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.45 +2.01 +2.66%
Graph down Basra Light 801 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.59 +2.55 +3.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.88 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.30 +2.08 +2.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.86 +0.50 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 254 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 56.77 +2.36 +4.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 78.37 +2.36 +3.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 76.62 +2.36 +3.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 67.77 +2.36 +3.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 62.37 +2.36 +3.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 62.37 +2.36 +3.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 65.82 +2.36 +3.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 69.47 +2.36 +3.52%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 62.72 +2.36 +3.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.96 +0.43 +0.56%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.09 +0.55 +0.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 79.08 +0.58 +0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 68.74 +0.55 +0.81%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.34 +0.55 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 77.28 +0.70 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 8 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days RUSSIAN Ruble Collapse & Sanctions are Crushing Russian Economy as Oil & Gas Revenues Fall 65%
  • 11 hours Trans Mountain Pipeline about to finish
  • 3 days North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 5 hours U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales Poised For A Breakout Year
  • 12 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Oil Output Books Steepest Decline Since July

Iron-Air Technology: A Sustainable Energy Storage Solution

Iron-Air Technology: A Sustainable Energy Storage Solution

Iron-air batteries could offer a…

Skilled Worker Shortage Stalls U.S. Construction Boom in 2024

Skilled Worker Shortage Stalls U.S. Construction Boom in 2024

The U.S. construction industry will…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Exxon Set to Exit Equatorial Guinea

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 09, 2024, 2:30 AM CST

Exxon is leaving Equatorial Guinea after a three-decade presence in the OPEC member from Central Africa.

The supermajor told Bloomberg that it will transfer its holdings in the country to the government and that “Our focus now is on a safe handover of operations and caring for all impacted by this change.”

Exxon also added that the exit was part of the company’s long-term strategy. That strategy focuses on investments in the lowest-cost and fastest-growth locations, Bloomberg noted in its report. These locations include Guyana and the Permian.

The news coincided with reports that French TotalEnergies was planning to exit onshore oil in Nigeria, following in the footsteps of fellow supermajor Shell, which last month said it would sell its onshore business in the country for $1.3 billion.

Speaking at the release of TotalEnergies’ financial results for 2023, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said that "Fundamentally it's because producing this oil in the Niger Delta is not in line with our [Health, Security and Environmental] policies, it's a real difficulty."

Onshore oil production in Nigeria has been problematic for decades, with pipeline vandalism and infrastructure sabotage rampant despite government efforts to rein these in.

Both supermajors, however, will remain in Nigeria’s offshore oil sector, which is more lucrative while less problematic, Reuters noted in a report.

Speaking of problems, these could have been a big reason for Exxon’s decision to leave Equatorial Guinea, according to one analyst interviewed by Bloomberg.

Uncertain regulatory regimes and political stability must have been among the factors Exxon considered before deciding what to do with its Guinea business, the director of Rice University’s Center for Energy Studies at the Baker Institute in Houston, Ken Medlock, told the news outlet.

“If those risks mount, companies could pack up and leave if they have other opportunities with a better risk-reward profile,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Set for a Weekly Gain as Hope for Middle East Ceasefire Fizzles Out

Next Post

OPEC+ Oil Output Books Steepest Decline Since July

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship

Houthis Claim Direct Hit on U.S. Warship
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?

 Alt text

A Houthi Retaliation Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

 Alt text

Natural Gas Is Set to Play a Major Role in the Energy Transition

 Alt text

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com