Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 70.46 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 73.89 +0.38 +0.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 mins 5.260 +0.029 +0.55%
Graph up Heating Oil 20 mins 2.161 +0.003 +0.14%
Graph up Gasoline 21 mins 2.172 +0.012 +0.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.00 +0.70 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 71.20 +1.38 +1.98%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.172 +0.012 +0.53%

Graph up Marine 2 days 71.60 +0.99 +1.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 72.51 +1.00 +1.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 68.08 +0.18 +0.27%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 73.73 +0.50 +0.68%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.99 +0.69 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 72.00 +0.70 +0.98%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.00 +0.70 +0.98%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.50 +0.65 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.75 +0.63 +1.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 69.45 +0.73 +1.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 70.85 +0.73 +1.04%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 67.35 +0.78 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 65.95 +0.73 +1.12%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 65.95 +0.73 +1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 67.30 +0.73 +1.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 69.05 +0.63 +0.92%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 66.05 +0.73 +1.12%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.00 +0.75 +1.13%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.75 +0.75 +1.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.97 +1.40 +1.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 63.67 +1.58 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.00 +0.75 +1.13%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 +0.75 +1.25%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.16 +0.42 +0.56%

Oil Prices Rise On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Oil Prices Rise On Large Crude Inventory Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 14, 2021, 3:46 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a draw in crude oil inventories of 5.437 million barrels for the week ending September 10.

It exceeded the analyst expectations who had estimated a loss of 3.903 million barrels for the week.

In the previous week, the API reported a draw in oil inventories of 2.882 million barrels—a smaller loss than the 3.832 million barrel draw that analysts had predicted.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday leading up to the data release—despite the volatile combination of IEA's expectations for a strong rebound in global oil demand starting next month and production disruptions due to Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas.

WTI fell 0.30% on Tuesday afternoon leading up to the data release.

At 1:55 p.m. EST, WTI was trading at $70.24—a nearly $1 gain on the week. Brent crude was trading down 0.20% for the day at $73.43.

Oil inventories have shed more than 70 million barrels so far this year API data shows, and EIA suggests inventories are 6% under the five-year average for this time of year.

For this week specifically, oil inventories were affected significantly by a sharp decrease in U.S. oil production, which fell 1.5 million bpd last week—the sharpest single-week decline since the EIA began tracking data—to just 10 million bpd as Hurricane Ida continued to shut in oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico.

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories of 2.761 million barrels for the week ending September 10—compared to the previous week's 6.414-barrel build.

Distillate stocks saw a decrease in inventories this week of 2.888 million barrels for the week, compared to last week's 3.748-million-barrel decrease.

Cushing inventories fell this week by 1.345 million barrels after last week's 1.794-million-barrel increase.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

IEA: Oil Supply Losses From Hurricane Ida Reach 30 Million Barrels

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

