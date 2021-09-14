China’s Government May Be Selling Oil, But Its Refiners Are Desperate To Buy

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 25 mins 70.46 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 73.90 +0.39 +0.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 25 mins 5.260 +0.029 +0.55%
Graph up Heating Oil 25 mins 2.161 +0.003 +0.14%
Graph up Gasoline 26 mins 2.172 +0.012 +0.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.00 +0.70 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%
Chart Mars US 25 mins 71.20 +1.38 +1.98%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 2.172 +0.012 +0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 71.60 +0.99 +1.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 72.51 +1.00 +1.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 68.08 +0.18 +0.27%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 73.73 +0.50 +0.68%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 72.99 +0.69 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 72.00 +0.70 +0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.00 +0.70 +0.98%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.50 +0.65 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 71.98 +0.16 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 58.75 +0.63 +1.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 69.45 +0.73 +1.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 70.85 +0.73 +1.04%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 67.35 +0.78 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 65.95 +0.73 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 65.95 +0.73 +1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 67.30 +0.73 +1.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 69.05 +0.63 +0.92%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 66.05 +0.73 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 72.29 +0.72 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.00 +0.75 +1.13%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 60.75 +0.75 +1.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.97 +1.40 +1.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 63.67 +1.58 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 67.62 +1.58 +2.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.00 +0.75 +1.13%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 +0.75 +1.25%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.16 +0.42 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 3 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 3 days China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom
  • 15 hours And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 4 hours The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Chinese Coal Prices Hit Record Highs

Chinese Coal Prices Hit Record Highs

Despite its pledge to curb…

Who Controls The New Taliban Government?

Who Controls The New Taliban Government?

The new Taliban cabinet includes…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Government May Be Selling Oil, But Its Refiners Are Desperate To Buy

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 14, 2021, 4:30 PM CDT

Refiners and analysts expect China to issue soon a new batch of crude oil import quotas for independent refiners, which is boosting the spot prices of the most popular grades with the teapots and could raise overall Chinese imports through the end of the year.  

Russia’s ESPO crude variety, a staple with the independent refiners in China, has seen its price on the spot market rise by $1 a barrel compared to August, trading sources told Bloomberg on Tuesday. Spot differentials for Brazil’s Tupi and Iracema grades have also increased in the past weeks, the traders added.

The spot prices of the grades popular with the independent Chinese refiners have increased as speculation intensified that the world’s top crude oil importer is preparing to imminently issue a new batch of oil import quotas for those refiners.  

Teapots, as independent refiners are commonly known, need government-authorized volumes to import crude, unlike the giant state-held refiners.

Independent refiners, which account for around a fifth of China’s crude oil imports, have slowed down purchases in recent months, as quotas were lowered in the latest batch, refiners went into scheduled maintenance, and the government increased its scrutiny over their business practices. 

Amid an oversupply of refined products and low refining margins, China’s government launched earlier this year a crackdown on the trade and business practices at its independent refiners. China has been increasing the oversight on the refining industry in order to crack down on the illicit fuel trade, close loopholes that some companies have been using to avoid paying fuel consumption taxes, and curb the fuel oversupply, part of which is the result of tax avoidance or tax evasion.

Analysts now expect a fourth batch of import quotas to be issued as early as this month or next, which would push up purchases from teapots.

Chinese refiners are once again boosting their purchases after several months of slowdowns in spot market, while China’s oil imports rebounded in August, rising by 8 percent compared to July.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

IEA: Oil Supply Losses From Hurricane Ida Reach 30 Million Barrels

Next Post

IEA: Oil Supply Losses From Hurricane Ida Reach 30 Million Barrels

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot
China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar

Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar


Most Commented

Alt text

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Iran’s Huge Caspian Gas Find Is A Geopolitical Gamechanger

 Alt text

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com