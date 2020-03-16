OilPrice GEA
Graph up Marine 4 days 33.98 +1.28 +3.91%
Graph up Murban 4 days 35.20 +1.22 +3.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 25.63 +0.20 +0.79%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 43.25 +4.85 +12.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 32.28 +0.82 +2.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 15.82 -2.54 -13.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 16.33 +0.23 +1.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 32.58 +0.23 +0.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 32.13 +0.23 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 27.48 +0.23 +0.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 21.73 +0.23 +1.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 31.87 -0.89 -2.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 28.25 +0.25 +0.89%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 22.00 +0.25 +1.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 33.47 -4.14 -11.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 25.68 +0.23 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 29.63 +0.23 +0.78%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Oil Prices Crash 10% On Coronavirus Chaos

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 16, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT

Benchmark U.S. oil prices plunged to below $30 a barrel early on Monday, while Brent Crude crashed by 10 percent, as the markets were spooked, rather than calmed, by the Fed cutting rates to near zero as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to wipe out a larger chunk of oil demand than previously thought.

At 9:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, WTI Crude was down 8.38 percent at $29.07, while Brent Crude plunged 9.93 percent to $31.92.

Oil prices hit their lowest since 2016 as a growing number of countries in Europe went into lockdown with borders closed and flights canceled, suggesting that oil demand will drop even more than analysts had predicted just a few weeks ago.

U.S. President Donald Trump declared national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak on Friday, which managed to lift oil prices, but just for a few hours, as it turned out.

The Fed rate cut may have also added to the market’s fears because of the cut due to slowing economic activity.

On Sunday, the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed rates to 0 to 1/4 percent, expecting the effects of the coronavirus “to weigh on economic activity in the near term and pose risks to the economic outlook.”

Related: Big Oil Is Literally Burning Cash In The Permian

“The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals,” the Fed said.

Commenting on the Fed move and oil prices this morning, ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said:

“Clearly the oil market has ignored the emergency rate cut from the US Fed over the weekend. The breakdown in the OPEC+ deal could not have come at a worse time, with the market already having to deal with a demand shock.”

With the coronavirus pandemic weighing on oil demand, and with the Saudi-Russian oil price war, the global glut in H1 2020 would jump to the highest level ever recorded – that is two to nearly four times bigger than the biggest surplus recorded so far, according to IHS Markit.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

