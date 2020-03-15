The Countries Hit Hardest By The Oil Price War

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 31.73 +0.23 +0.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 35.44 +0.24 +0.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 days 1.869 +0.028 +1.52%
Graph up Mars US 2 days 28.28 +0.43 +1.54%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 33.25 -2.46 -6.89%
Graph down Urals 3 days 29.15 -3.15 -9.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 32.76 -2.71 -7.64%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 32.76 -2.71 -7.64%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 23.58 -3.82 -13.94%
Chart Natural Gas 3 days 1.869 +0.028 +1.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 33.98 +1.28 +3.91%
Graph up Murban 3 days 35.20 +1.22 +3.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 25.63 +0.20 +0.79%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 43.25 +4.85 +12.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 32.28 +0.82 +2.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Girassol 3 days 33.56 +0.67 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 33.25 -2.46 -6.89%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 18.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 16.10 -1.48 -8.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 32.35 -1.48 -4.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 31.90 -1.48 -4.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 27.25 -1.48 -5.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 21.50 -1.48 -6.44%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 21.50 -1.48 -6.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 25.75 -1.48 -5.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 30.50 -1.48 -4.63%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 22.00 -1.48 -6.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 32.76 -2.71 -7.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 28.25 +0.25 +0.89%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 22.00 +0.25 +1.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 37.61 -0.38 -1.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 25.68 +0.23 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 29.63 +0.23 +0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 29.63 +0.23 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 28.25 +0.25 +0.89%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 21.75 -2.75 -11.22%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 41.59 +1.38 +3.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 5 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 8 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 11 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 14 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 4 hours U.S. Shale Oil wants Trump to change Jones Act. Just a ploy so they pay no U.S. corporate income taxes.
  • 1 hour MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Minister Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak
  • 18 mins Saudi Aramco intends to declare a cash dividend of $75 billion in 2020, paid quarterly. Good luck with that.
  • 3 hours Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 4 hours Natural Gas Is A Bad Investment. Invest instead in Magical Green Unicorn Farts.
  • 8 hours "Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense.  And media outlets that give room to criticism of migration, can be shut down." - EU Official to the Media.
  • 19 hours COVID19: evidence USA origin
  • 1 day “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 2 hours CCP holding back virus data . . . . . . Spanish Flu 1918 MUTATED, Came in 3 waves, Lasted 14 months and killed upward 5% World population
  • 13 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 18 hours History’s Largest Mining Operation Is About to Begin

Breaking News:

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

Alt Text

The World’s Smartest Buildings

In order to reduce energy…

Alt Text

Russian Oil Giants Prepare For A Production Surge

Russian oil firms plan to…

Alt Text

Rig Count Inches Lower In Dramatic Week For Oil

The US rig count remained…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Countries Hit Hardest By The Oil Price War

By Nick Cunningham - Mar 15, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil Price War

The recent plunge in oil prices has put the financially ravaged U.S. shale industry in the spotlight over the past week, but the market downturn will blow a hole in the budgets of oil-producing countries as well.

At the company level, the pressure is rapidly mounting. Spending cuts have been immediate, but the credit quality of the oil and gas industry is straining. S&P said that it was reviewing credit ratings of the energy sector. “We are not going to be as patient as we were before,” said Michael Grande, a senior director at S&P Global, according to the FT, referring to the last downturn five years ago. S&P suggested that Devon Energy and Hess Corp., for example, could lose investment-grade status.

Meanwhile, roughly $110 billion in energy debt sold by U.S. companies has slipped into distressed territory. Junk energy debt could receive “multiple notch downgrades,” Thomas Watters, a managing director at S&P Global, told investors on a call, according to the FT.

At the same time, much of the world’s oil production is extracted by national oil companies. Their governments depend on oil revenues for their budgets.

Credit ratings agency Fitch said that a wave of sovereign downgrades could be forthcoming if oil prices remain at low levels. “Countries that are in a somewhat vulnerable external position and have a fixed exchange rate are of course particularly vulnerable,” Jan Friederich, a Middle East and Africa sovereign analyst with Fitch, told Reuters.

Russia has stated that it can withstand oil prices in the range of $25 to $30 per barrel for six to ten years. Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak went further, declaring that Russian oil companies will remain competitive “at any forecast price level.” Russia has a few things working in its favor, such as a flexible exchange rate that allows oil firms to earn dollars but pay expenses in rubles. A declining oil price tends to be offset somewhat by a weaker local currency. Related: Oil Prices Rise As Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

In that context, Saudi Arabia is less flexible, needing to shell out foreign exchange to prop up its fixed exchange rate. The Saudi government can do that for a long time, but not forever. In addition, while Saudi Arabia has some of the lowest oil production costs on the planet, the budget requires oil prices in the mid-$80s per barrel to break even. Riyadh apparently believes it can force out high-cost producers before the pressure on its own finances becomes too great to bear.

But smaller oil-producing countries with fixed exchange rates could be in more trouble. Nigeria, for instance, does not have the deep pockets of Saudi Arabia. It too has to defend a fixed exchange rate, and during the last market downturn (2014-2016), the government imposed currency controls to stop the outflow of dollars. Today, only a week after the OPEC+ collapse, there are already signs of a shortage of dollars in Nigeria.

There are other countries at risk, including Iraq, Oman, Angola, Suriname and Gabon, according to Fitch. None of the Gulf Arab states can balance their budgets with oil at $40 per barrel or lower, according to S&P and Reuters.

Mexico’s Pemex may have shielded itself somewhat from a rather large hedging program, but the state-owned oil firm has been at the precipice of having its credit rating downgraded further for quite some time. Last year, Fitch put Pemex into junk territory, but additional downgrades would trigger even more capital flight. Mexico also has the unfortunate reality of having its economy depend on the U.S., which is about to go into a deep freeze of mass coronavirus quarantines. Related: Why 2030 Isn’t The Magic Year For Electric Vehicles

Canada has a more diversified economy, but is still staring down recession because of the oil price plunge. Alberta’s provincial government may turn back to mandatory production cuts to ensure a “survival price” for its industry, as Premier Jason Kenny put it. “Unfortunately, we do expect to see a number of layoff announcements in the next two to three weeks,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said on Wednesday. Canadian Prime Minister, under quarantine because his wife tested positive for the coronavirus, said on Friday that he will soon introduce an economic stimulus package.

And, of course, the U.S. itself is also a major oil producer, even as oil makes up a much smaller share of the economy relative to others. A recession for the U.S. economy seems highly plausible.

Ultimately, the longer the oil bust lingers, the more danger oil-producing countries will find themselves in.

Investors have sold off $41.7 billion in emerging market stocks and bonds since late January when the coronavirus started to grow worse. The oil sell-off will compound this capital flight. “It is a very large number,” Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance told the FT. “This means another big tightening in financial conditions for emerging markets, because that’s what outflows are, a sudden stop.”

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Four Commodities Crushed By Coronavirus
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins

Oil Prices Crash 25% As Oil War Begins
Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

Trump Prepares Aid Package To Relieve U.S. Oil Producers

 U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

 Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

Oil Price Crash: 50% Of U.S. Shale Could Go Bankrupt

 The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com