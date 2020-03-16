U.S. To Buy 77 Million Barrels Of Crude For Strategic Petroleum Reserve

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 22 mins 28.86 -2.87 -9.05%
Graph down Brent Crude 22 mins 31.41 -4.03 -11.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 22 mins 1.818 -0.051 -2.73%
Graph up Mars US 3 days 28.28 +0.43 +1.54%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 34.13 +0.88 +2.65%
Graph down Urals 4 days 29.15 -3.15 -9.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 31.87 -0.89 -2.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 31.87 -0.89 -2.72%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 24.19 +0.61 +2.59%
Chart Natural Gas 22 mins 1.818 -0.051 -2.73%
Graph up Marine 4 days 33.98 +1.28 +3.91%
Graph up Murban 4 days 35.20 +1.22 +3.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 25.63 +0.20 +0.79%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 43.25 +4.85 +12.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 32.28 +0.82 +2.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 33.63 +0.48 +1.45%
Chart Girassol 4 days 33.56 +0.67 +2.04%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 34.13 +0.88 +2.65%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 27 mins 15.82 -2.54 -13.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 16.33 +0.23 +1.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 32.58 +0.23 +0.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 32.13 +0.23 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 27.48 +0.23 +0.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 21.73 +0.23 +1.07%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 21.73 +0.23 +1.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 25.98 +0.23 +0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 30.73 +0.23 +0.75%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 22.23 +0.23 +1.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 31.87 -0.89 -2.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 28.25 +0.25 +0.89%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 22.00 +0.25 +1.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 33.47 -4.14 -11.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 25.68 +0.23 +0.90%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 29.63 +0.23 +0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 29.63 +0.23 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 28.25 +0.25 +0.89%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 22.00 +0.25 +1.15%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 37.96 -3.63 -8.73%
  • 3 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 5 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 8 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 11 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 14 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 7 hours Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 18 hours Saudi Aramco intends to declare a cash dividend of $75 billion in 2020, paid quarterly. Good luck with that.
  • 7 hours MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Minister Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak
  • 1 day U.S. Shale Oil wants Trump to change Jones Act. Just a ploy so they pay no U.S. corporate income taxes.
  • 8 mins Saudi ARAMCO earnings conference call. Said will continue production increases. Cost $2.80 bbl to lift oil. Upstream capex $4.75 bbl.
  • 5 hours Out. Even GILD's getting Smacked
  • 8 hours Oil bankrupts will lead to production increase
  • 1 day Natural Gas Is A Bad Investment. Invest instead in Magical Green Unicorn Farts.
  • 1 day "Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense.  And media outlets that give room to criticism of migration, can be shut down." - EU Official to the Media.
  • 4 hours COVID19: evidence USA origin
  • 23 hours CCP holding back virus data . . . . . . Spanish Flu 1918 MUTATED, Came in 3 waves, Lasted 14 months and killed upward 5% World population

Azerbaijani Economy At Stake As Oil Prices Plummet

Russian Oil Giants Prepare For A Production Surge

Russian Oil Giants Prepare For A Production Surge

Russian oil firms plan to…

The World's Smartest Buildings

The World’s Smartest Buildings

In order to reduce energy…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

U.S. To Buy 77 Million Barrels Of Crude For Strategic Petroleum Reserve

By Irina Slav - Mar 16, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT

The United States will start buying crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve within the next two weeks, with plans to buy around 77 million barrels, Bloomberg reported.

The move--which follows President Trump’s announcement last week that the government will buy “large amounts” of crude--aims to replenish the SPR by taking advantage of low oil prices while providing some much needed support for the local oil industry. The industry suffered a substantial blow by the latest oil price crash, especially in the shale patch.

According to Trump, the purchases would save “the American taxpayer billions.”

According to Bloomberg calculations based on the Friday closing price of West Texas Intermediate, if the government buys 77 million barrels of crude, it will pay $2.4 billion for it.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve has a capacity to hold 713.5 million barrels of crude. Currently, it holds some 635 million. Three years ago, some legislators suggested it might be time to stop hoarding oil in the SPR given the fast increase in domestic oil production and falling exports. However, the dominant opinion remains that the SPR is necessary and the latest move by Washington has just revealed a secondary purpose to it: providing some relief for troubled shale producers. Whether this relief will be enough, however, remains questionable.

Most shale independents budgeted average prices of WTI much higher than the current $30 a barrel. Now that the Covid-19 pandemic is battering all industries and oil demand forecasts are getting gloomier by the day, the pain is becoming sharper. Many are preparing to begin cutting their spending plans and at least one company—Parsley Energy—has asked oilfield services providers to cut their prices by at least 25 percent.

Meanwhile, fund managers and investment bankers expect oil demand to suffer its greatest annual decline on record, possibly dropping by more than the 2.65 million bpd that was recorded in lost demand in 1980.

